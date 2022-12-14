ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank Restaurants May Continue Outdoor Dining Through 2023

During the December 6, 2022, City Council meeting, the Burbank City Council unanimously voted to extend two outdoor dining programs through December 31, 2023. The Downtown Burbank Outdoor Dining Program (Downtown Program), which offers extended outdoor dining opportunities for Downtown Burbank businesses, was initially adopted by Council in July 2020 in response to the COVID-19 (Pandemic) and allowed for outdoor dining on extended public sidewalks in front of the business and in-street parklet dining on San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank.
Sid Cooke, Burbank Boys Hoops Coach, Relieved Of Duties

Sid Cooke was in his fourth season coaching the Burbank High boys’ basketball team. Cooke, who led the Bulldogs to the CIF Southern Section Division III semifinals in his second season at the helm, has been relieved of his duties. The last game Cooke coached was on December 1...
Horning, Burroughs Boys’ Basketball Solve Hoover

While on the court, there are plenty of things going through the mind of Samuel Horning. As the lone returning starter on the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team, the senior point guard plays the role of leader and mentor while also looking to make a significant impact with his shooting ability.
Burbank Boys Basketball Stymied By Muir, 50-48

Sattwik Banerjee did everything in his power to push the Burbank High boys’ basketball team past visiting Muir on Tuesday night. Banerjee’s 32 points were a game-best, but the last time he had the ball in his hands it was turned over while getting ready to launch the tying hoop with just over three seconds on the clock.
