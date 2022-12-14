ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365thingsinhouston.com

See the sights of the season at 10 holiday attractions in Houston

Take a stroll through some of Greater Houston’s most bedazzling Christmas and holiday lighting displays at ticketed seasonal attractions across the city. The holiday season is in full swing and attractions can be found in all corners of the Greater Houston area, offering spectacles of light for visitors to stroll through and the perfect photo op for your next post.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wrap up your gift shopping at 12 local shops in Houston

Shop local this holiday season at a dozen of Houston’s most beloved shops doling out unique, uncommon gifts. There’s so much to love about Houston, and its specialty shops rank at the top of that list. All over the city, these storefronts provide a curated selection of goods...
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tis The Season- Houston Super Santa Toy Drive

Houston (KIAH)- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? CW39 Houston is teaming up with the City Wide Club for the 44th Annual Food and Toy Drive. CW39 Houston Studio: 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can also drop off donations...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Holiday Light Displays, Activities & Short-Distance Trips from Houston

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. With the holiday season upon us, spending time with the family by participating in local events and activities is a great...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands

Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!

Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Furniture to fit your style and comfort level at factory prices

HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has special offers for great day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $997, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery when you spend over $3,000. You can also get up to half off items in stock, with same-week delivery.
HOUSTON, TX

