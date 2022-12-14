ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Kaylly Ohause
2d ago

Again they stated they where married several years ago. What did this far left administration do for our same sex couples they will be required to file income taxes as a couple Or you will lose several tax credit filing married separately. Also remember the Federal government cannot make state law Only the state can do that as did Florida on the same sex And by the way, beautiful interracial marriage was legal for years This is just one buy in for votes in 2024 don't fall for this far left trap Look how got those votes promising to cancel student loans debt They got the vote and now are tell the students its out of his hands it up to the court HE knew all a long Even Pelosi told America that the president has no authority Only the House Oh well he still got the sheep to vote for him

Citrus County Chronicle

Property insurance changes head to governor

TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Prosecutor says Rebekah Jones mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal

Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Tallahassee, Florida

With an abundance of sunny days and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, Florida’s capital city is an ideal place to visit as a chill sets in around other parts of the country. Aside from balmy weather, Tallahassee has a wealth of green spaces, fascinating museums, and with Florida State University and Florida A&M University, there is never a lack of unique events and activities to experience.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
flcourier.com

FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TMH has tips to keep those traveling for the holidays safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shared advice to stay healthy as the US sees a rise in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Some health experts are even calling it a “Tripledemic.”. TMH encouraged anyone traveling before the holidays to wash their hands and wear masks. Dr. Tiffany Gillion...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people. Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list. “They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

