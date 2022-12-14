Again they stated they where married several years ago. What did this far left administration do for our same sex couples they will be required to file income taxes as a couple Or you will lose several tax credit filing married separately. Also remember the Federal government cannot make state law Only the state can do that as did Florida on the same sex And by the way, beautiful interracial marriage was legal for years This is just one buy in for votes in 2024 don't fall for this far left trap Look how got those votes promising to cancel student loans debt They got the vote and now are tell the students its out of his hands it up to the court HE knew all a long Even Pelosi told America that the president has no authority Only the House Oh well he still got the sheep to vote for him
