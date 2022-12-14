Read full article on original website
5 injured in Louisville apartment complex fire; dozens displaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent two firefighters and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said. More than 40 firefighters from five local departments arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments in Newburg around 3 a.m. to find the first and second floors engulfed in flames, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets.
wdrb.com
Firefighter, 3 residents hospitalized after apartment building fire near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter and three residents were injured Friday morning in an apartment fire near the Newburg neighborhood. Firefighters were at the scene hours after the first call came in around 3:45 a.m. for the fire at the Chateau Village Apartments on at 421 Poplar Level Court off Poplar Level Road.
Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
wdrb.com
Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wdrb.com
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
Wave 3
Police at scene of crash on Greenbelt Highway near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has occurred on Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive this evening. MetroSafe has confirmed a “critical injury crash” near Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene and drivers in that area can expect delays. This is a developing story.
Wave 3
Victim in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived on scene they found...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
Wave 3
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver is dead after a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway. Preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall. Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.
WLKY.com
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
