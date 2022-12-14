Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
HR investigation uncovers Sheriff Hutchinson's erratic, paranoid and hostile behavior
(FOX 9) - It is difficult to imagine things getting any worse for disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who officially has only two more weeks left in office. And yet, here we are. After the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to censure Hutchinson, the human resources investigation...
fox9.com
Murderer gets 30 years for fatal stabbing, claims jail is violating medical privacy rights
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death earlier this year also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights while in custody. A jury found Derek Leake guilty of second-degree murder in...
fox9.com
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Jawan Carroll sentenced to nearly 70 years
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man convicted of murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub in 2021 was sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison on Friday afternoon. Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin sentenced Jawan Carroll to 832 months after he was convicted in October on nine counts of murder and attempted murder after trading gunfire with a rival on the sidewalk outside the Monarch Nightclub last year.
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
fox9.com
Man sentenced for deadly bus stabbing files lawsuit against Hennepin County Jail
Derek Leake was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death. He also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights.
fox9.com
'Pro-mass shooting' Minnesota man tried to buy hand grenades, prepared to 'fight the police’: DOJ
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man from Savage, Minnesota, is facing federal charges for illegally owning a machine gun and attempting to buy hand grenades from a law enforcement informant, according to the Department of Justice. River William Smith, 20, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly meeting an...
740thefan.com
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next?
Mary Turner bounded into the conference room at North Memorial hospital, where nurses were voting to authorize a second strike in three months. “Sorry, I was just on the phone with the governor,” she said. Gov. Tim Walz, in a meeting kept off his public schedule, had just spoken with leaders from seven of the […] The post Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
fox9.com
Months later, man charged with assault for deadly fight in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for a fight that left a man dead in Fridley last January. Brandon Watson, age 43, was charged Monday for the attack at a home nearly 11 months ago. On January 30, 2022, deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported they were called to a home on Pierce Street NE for a fight.
Burnsville woman convicted of 3rd-degree murder in high-speed crash
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A jury has found a Burnsville woman guilty of third-degree murder in a high-speed crash that killed two people on Easter Sunday in 2021. Authorities have described the crash as the result of illegal "drag racing." Camille Dennis-Bond was convicted Wednesday by a Dakota County jury...
Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center
A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center. Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1. The victim...
fox9.com
Community eager to hear from President of Somalia during first visit to Minnesota in 8 years
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visits Minnesota for the first time in 8 years after attending a summit with other African leaders in Washington DC for the last two days. And for many Somali-Americans, it's a visit like no other. "I have four kids, and I'm...
fox9.com
Man dies 3 days after being shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating the recent death of a 27-year-old man who was shot Monday while in a vehicle in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department said their homicide unit was notified early Thursday morning the shooting victim, identified by the medical examiner as Abdi Omar Abukar, had died from complications related to the gunshot wounds he sustained three days earlier.
740thefan.com
Hennepin Co. authorities searching for suspect accused of setting man on fire
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – There is a nationwide manhunt underway for a man suspected of setting someone on fire earlier this month. The incident happened Dec. 1 at a home in Brooklyn Center. Police said 59-year-old Charles Medgar Hall is accused of dousing a man with a cup full...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
Comments / 2