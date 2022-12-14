ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Jawan Carroll sentenced to nearly 70 years

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man convicted of murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub in 2021 was sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison on Friday afternoon. Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin sentenced Jawan Carroll to 832 months after he was convicted in October on nine counts of murder and attempted murder after trading gunfire with a rival on the sidewalk outside the Monarch Nightclub last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
mprnews.org

Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur

A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
WOODBURY, MN
740thefan.com

1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next?

Mary Turner bounded into the conference room at North Memorial hospital, where nurses were voting to authorize a second strike in three months. “Sorry, I was just on the phone with the governor,” she said. Gov. Tim Walz, in a meeting kept off his public schedule, had just spoken with leaders from seven of the […] The post Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Months later, man charged with assault for deadly fight in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for a fight that left a man dead in Fridley last January. Brandon Watson, age 43, was charged Monday for the attack at a home nearly 11 months ago. On January 30, 2022, deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported they were called to a home on Pierce Street NE for a fight.
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Man dies 3 days after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating the recent death of a 27-year-old man who was shot Monday while in a vehicle in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department said their homicide unit was notified early Thursday morning the shooting victim, identified by the medical examiner as Abdi Omar Abukar, had died from complications related to the gunshot wounds he sustained three days earlier.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

