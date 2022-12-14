Monona police arrest man who reportedly didn’t stop when pulled over, crashed into vehicle

MONONA, Wis. — Police in Monona arrested a 29-year-old man who they said didn’t stop for an officer trying to pull him over and later crashed into another vehicle while trying to get away.

In a news release, the Monona Police Department said officers got a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone’s home surveillance camera captured video of a gray Mazda hitting trash cans and driving through a lawn in the city. Officers checked the area and saw the vehicle, which police said did not stop even after an officer used a tire deflation device.

The 29-year-old man reportedly swerved at officers’ squad cars and later hit a vehicle on Monona Drive at Owen Road. Officers eventually arrested him on a probation warrant in the area of Monona Drive and Frost Woods Road.

The release did not say whether anyone was inside the vehicle the man hit or whether anyone was hurt.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

