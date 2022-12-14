LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.

