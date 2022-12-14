Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
wymt.com
London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts. “We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said. With some hot cider,...
fox56news.com
Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need
Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs. Lexington’s Hope Center hoping the community supports …. Hope Center announced its...
fox56news.com
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. Linda & Ron Turner...
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
fox56news.com
Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nicholasville just got a whole lot sweeter. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. As part of the celebration, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie. All they have to...
fox56news.com
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm. The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected...
fox56news.com
Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
fox56news.com
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear …. A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
fox56news.com
How to dispose of Christmas trees, lights in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The holiday season is in full swing in the Bluegrass, and with that comes presents, Christmas trees, and twinkling lights. But after the presents have been opened, the tree loses life, and the lights have lost their luster, what do you do with the trash left behind?
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
fox56news.com
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
WTVQ
“Adopt a Single Mom” toy drive initiative aims to help single mothers for Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Adopt a Single Mom for Christmas is an initiative Carla Matamoro started in 2005, to help those who can often times end up forgotten. “I moved to the U.S. to do ministry here, I pretty much started off with 42 families not knowing that I was going to continue this,” shared Matamoro.
Comments / 0