fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
fox56news.com
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided.
fox56news.com
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
fox56news.com
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
WKYT 27
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people were hurt in a multi-car crash in Lexington Thursday night. Police say someone ran a red light at the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway around 10 p.m. Officers came upon what they called a "chaotic" scene. Seven people were rushed...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing.
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
fox56news.com
'Somebody on American soil should die,' Woman admits to 'revenge' stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike in Iran told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
fox56news.com
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
fox56news.com
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports.
WKYT 27
One person killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened Friday morning on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling. The coroner confirms one car was involved and one person was killed. Their name has not been released. Neighbors tell us this isn't the first...
fox56news.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later.
fox56news.com
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
fox56news.com
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning.
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes'...
fox56news.com
WATCH: Tornado jumps from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Terrifying video shows one of the several tornadoes that struck Louisiana moving from the Mississippi River West Bank to St. Bernard Parish, which was struck by another tornado only six months prior. Courtesy: Jacob Blouin MORE: https://bit.ly/3HzDOJA.
wymt.com
Lexington woman recalls brush with 'Merchant of Death'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called "Merchant of Death," a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
fox56news.com
Rates, enforcement hours increase coming for Lexington parking meters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first parking meter rate increase since 2019 and the first enforcement hour change since 2008 is set to hit Lexington in 2023. Starting on Jan. 3, the following rate changes will go into effect:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will increase...
