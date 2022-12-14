ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!

Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities. For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart. It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well. “Our cast iron...
Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights

ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
Mayor Joven releases statement after Council fires two city employees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, the Odessa City council elected to terminate City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks; in a vote that was 5-2 for both. The reasons for these terminations are unknown. Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s events:. “The...
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/14/22 - clipped version. Updated:...
Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall. On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH. The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on...
Midland County tackles the tripledemic

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to the tripledemic, the Midland Health Department says the data isn’t in yet for RSV, but they have seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. “We have seen an increase of 67% in our COVID cases from October to November. As far as our flu cases […]
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of 1788 bridge closed

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, east of the 1788 bridge, are closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CBS7 will update this story as more information is known.
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Odessa First Responders get payraise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved extra funding to raise salaries for first responders. In a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved extra funding to give pay raises to those in OPD, OFD, and dispatchers. This pay raise was made available for first responders since there was a budget of 4 million dollars untouched.
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids

Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM...
