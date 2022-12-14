Read full article on original website
City Council approves $17.5M radio system project for Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved a $17.5 million radio project for the Midland Police Department at the Dec. 13 meeting. A new Motorola Astro P25 Interoperable Radio System will be implemented, which will allow more streamlined conversation between Midland Police and other departments such as the Odessa Police Department and Midland Sheriff's Department.
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
Ector County taxpayers to be impacted by Odessa City Council recent firing decisions
ODESSA, Texas — There has been quite the fallout from the Odessa City Council’s decision Tuesday night to fire City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. There are certainly plenty of things to take into consideration, especially when it comes to how this will effect taxpayers...
Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities. For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart. It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well. “Our cast iron...
Odessa city manager and attorney terminated in city council vote
ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the meeting.) Both Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks were terminated during Tuesday's city council meeting. In two separate votes, the council voted 5-2 in favor of letting them go. Both Brooks...
Odessa City Councilman issues statement following this week's council meeting
ODESSA, Texas — Since the shakeup at Odessa City Council meeting that resulted in the firing of City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks, there are many questions still unanswered. Most of the members of the council have not gotten back to NewsWest 9 or declined to...
Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights
ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
Grand Opening! Newest McDonald’s Set To Open Up This Friday in Odessa!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is set to open up here in West Texas! And, it all happens this week. • GRAND OPENING IS FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in...
Mayor Joven releases statement after Council fires two city employees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, the Odessa City council elected to terminate City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks; in a vote that was 5-2 for both. The reasons for these terminations are unknown. Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s events:. “The...
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/14/22 - clipped version. Updated:...
UPDATE: Get Your Kids Ready! Urban Air In Midland Soft Opening And Grand Opening Have Been Set!
Urban Air Adventure Park is excited to announce the soft opening of the new Midland location at 4706 N Midkiff Rd Suite #1 in the former Stein Mart at the corner of Midkiff Rd and W Loop 250 N!. On Monday, December 19, Urban Air Adventure Park Midland will soft...
Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall. On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH. The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on...
Midland County tackles the tripledemic
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to the tripledemic, the Midland Health Department says the data isn’t in yet for RSV, but they have seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. “We have seen an increase of 67% in our COVID cases from October to November. As far as our flu cases […]
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of 1788 bridge closed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, east of the 1788 bridge, are closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CBS7 will update this story as more information is known.
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Virginia couple traveling across the country to visit Texas Roadhouses locations
Workers at Odessa City Hall are unsure why two of the city's most popular employees are on the chopping block. An outgoing, fun, and confident teenager has a wide variety of interests. But yearns for a forever family. NDAA repeals military COVID policy. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:12 AM...
Odessa First Responders get payraise
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved extra funding to raise salaries for first responders. In a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved extra funding to give pay raises to those in OPD, OFD, and dispatchers. This pay raise was made available for first responders since there was a budget of 4 million dollars untouched.
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM...
