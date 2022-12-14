Read full article on original website
I-65 NB in Limestone County shut down for hours due to overturned commercial vehicle
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WAFF
Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week. According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
WAFF
Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district
Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Polaris plant in north Alabama, foul play not suspected: Coroner
A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Polaris Industries plant in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County coroner. Coroner Mike West said foul play was not suspected in the man’s death. The man left the plant on Greenbrier Road...
WAFF
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking the public to assist them in locating four individuals related to two separate thefts. Officials are saying that the thefts happened on Dec. 10 at Walmart located on Spring Ave. NW. Officers are asking anyone with information to...
WAFF
19-year-old arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate images to 13-year-old
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate images to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a girl told her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on Snapchat. She also told her parents that the man threatened to harm her.
WAFF
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
WAFF
Scene cleared after Limestone Co. deputies respond to shots fired
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies said an altercation between to drivers led to the shot being fired.
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
WAFF
I-65 N traffic in Limestone Co. diverted to AL-53 after early morning crash
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving an overturned commercial vehicle has northbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone County blocked on Friday morning. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16. The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 365 are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WAFF
META halting construction in Huntsville
Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son. A father who was charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in court on Friday.
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
WAFF
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash is excited to learn that an arrest has been made in the case more than a year later. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault. His bond is set for $100,000.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an “altercation” between two drivers following a car accident. The accident happened on Blackburn Rd, between Ham Rd. and Chris Way. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived.
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
