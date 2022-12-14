ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

WAFF

Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week. According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district

Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student. Decatur Police seek public's assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

19-year-old arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate images to 13-year-old

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate images to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a girl told her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on Snapchat. She also told her parents that the man threatened to harm her.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Scene cleared after Limestone Co. deputies respond to shots fired

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies said an altercation between to drivers led to the shot being fired.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

I-65 N traffic in Limestone Co. diverted to AL-53 after early morning crash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving an overturned commercial vehicle has northbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone County blocked on Friday morning. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16. The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 365 are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

META halting construction in Huntsville

Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son. A father who was charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in court on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an “altercation” between two drivers following a car accident. The accident happened on Blackburn Rd, between Ham Rd. and Chris Way. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

