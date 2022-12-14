Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Is Working on New Music for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Metro Boomin may have just released Heroes & Villains less than two weeks ago, but the hip-hop producer is already back in the studio making new music for the forthcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A trailer for the animated movie was shared by Sony on Tuesday. At the same...
Hypebae
Watch Robert Pattinson in the Official Trailer for Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie 'Mickey 17'
After his immense successes with Parasite, Snowpiercer and many more, director Bong Joon-ho is gearing up for the release of his latest movie – Mickey 17. The film, which stars Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo, is based on the novel Mickey 7 written by Edward Ashton. The trailer sees the Batman star lying inside a sci-fi, CT scan-like machine, with the camera slowly zooming into his face. The actor will additionally costar alongside Steven Yeun (Minari and Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) and Toni Collette.
hypebeast.com
John Cena and Jason Momoa Team Up for a Rollicking New Action Comedy 'Killer Vacation'
Two of Hollywood’s biggest action stars John Cena and Jason Momoa are officially joining forces for an upcoming Warner Bros. action comedy film. Titled Killer Vacation, the movie follows the muscular actors in a rowdy plot that evidently sees a holiday go wrong. Cena and Momoa initially met on...
TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson explains how kissing a woman in new movie influenced her real-life relationship
Rebel Wilson is sharing how filming her new movie, “The Almond and the Seahorse,” helped her feel comfortable exploring her sexuality. The 42-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film, which will be her first dramatic feature role, for an article first published in the magazine on Dec. 7.
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Selena Gomez Scores First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination for Acting
Watch: Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees. Selena Gomez just picked up her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for acting, earning recognition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy category for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 12.
hypebeast.com
The Best Music Projects of 2022
2022 saw the music world emerge from the cloistered confines of pandemic-era isolation. Some artists jumped on the return to in-person events, finally able to embark on long-awaited tours for albums that had been released years prior. For others, including many of the artists on this list, the pandemic provided a respite from the constant buzz of the industry. In solitude, they had seemingly endless time to wrap up ongoing projects, or start entirely new albums from scratch, giving way to a new delineation of the “pandemic-era” record.
hypebeast.com
First 'Scream 6' Teaser Sees Ghostface Threaten New York City
Following five films set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, the Scream franchise is headed to New York City for its sixth installment, as revealed in the forthcoming film’s first official teaser trailer. In the one-minute visual, Scream 5‘s Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy...
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
IGN
Head Rush - Official Trailer
A man dying of a terminal illness receives an experimental medical treatment and soon discovers he has superhuman powers. But the origins of the treatment are intertwined in a dark history that becomes unraveled in his life.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
hypebeast.com
PinkPantheress Channels Overwhelming Angst With New ‘Take me home’ EP
Music’s resident rising popstar PinkPantheress has released a new EP Take me home. The new 3-track project comes just in time for the Christmas holiday – a gift sure to excite her growing international fan base. The EP begins with “Boy’s a liar” and the Kaytranada-produced cut “Do you miss me?,” which were both released last month. From feelings of contemplation to romance and longing, what stands out about the UK-born songstress’ musical style is her way of fusing deep and sometimes sorrowful messages with upbeat music.
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' Magic Mike XXL Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike," Jada Pinkett Smith recalled of working with costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Jada Pinkett Smith remembers former costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss as "kind and generous." The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. Among the celebrities paying tribute to the dancer was Pinkett Smith, 51, who worked with him on the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. "I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone,"...
hypebeast.com
Jeffrey Deitch Invites You Into The Rhythm of Vision
A new exhibition dedicated to legendary funk musician, George Clinton. Jeffrey Deitch invites you to get your funk on in a new solo exhibition dedicated to legendary musician, George Clinton. On view at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, The Rhythm of Vision takes its name from the lyrics of a 1978 Parliament song and features a stage design by rising contemporary artist, Lauren Halsey.
