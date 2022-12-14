CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Cape Girardeau is working with an estimated $16 million in projects to better city streets. A big project the City of Cape is in the midst of designing for is the Independence Street Project connected to Walmart Neighborhood Market and Aldi. The busy street will be reconstructed in sections with the project looking to take a year in roadwork improvements.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO