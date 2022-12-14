ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

City of Cape Girardeau prepares for next major roadwork projects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Cape Girardeau is working with an estimated $16 million in projects to better city streets. A big project the City of Cape is in the midst of designing for is the Independence Street Project connected to Walmart Neighborhood Market and Aldi. The busy street will be reconstructed in sections with the project looking to take a year in roadwork improvements.
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
Marion police to use 'Pawfficer Gary' for mental health emergencies

If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you. Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Toys for Tots finishing final toy orders. Updated: 44 minutes...
K-9 Rex in Scott County reunited with Hunter Juden

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI)- Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s office released a statement that said in part, that it is in the best interest of Scott County not to retire K-9 officer Rex at this time. Hours later, Scott County residents gathered to rally behind Rex. Rex is...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/15

An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of setting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a police officer. Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was...
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.

Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
