In the World Cup semi-final showdown between France and Morocco, the former dominated the pitch to claim their victory with a final score of 2-0. The European squad will advance to the World Cup Final on Sunday to battle it out against perennial powerhouse Argentina. This marks France’s third trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, and will be an opportunity for them to repeat as champions after taking home the hardware back in 2018 when they defeated Croatia 4-2.

2 DAYS AGO