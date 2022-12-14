Read full article on original website
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
hypebeast.com
France Advances to the World Cup Final and Will Face Off Against Argentina
In the World Cup semi-final showdown between France and Morocco, the former dominated the pitch to claim their victory with a final score of 2-0. The European squad will advance to the World Cup Final on Sunday to battle it out against perennial powerhouse Argentina. This marks France’s third trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, and will be an opportunity for them to repeat as champions after taking home the hardware back in 2018 when they defeated Croatia 4-2.
BBC
Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England redefining test cricket too
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and set out to revolutionise test cricket with an equally bold approach to the longest format of the game.
BBC
