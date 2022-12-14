ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Notebook: Lakeview, BCC and Pennfield roll to wins in boys hoops

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYYEA_0jhju3ki00

Taking a cue from the calendar, 13 was Lakeview's lucky number as the Spartans earned their first win of the season.

In this Dec. 13 contest, three Lakeview players had 13 points in a balanced effort to help the Spartans get past Portage Northern for a 13-point win, 67-54, in a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference boys basketball game at Lakeview High School on Tuesday.

LeBron Campbell, Ethan Rizor and Walter Brown all had 13 points apiece as Lakeview goes to 1-1.

Up 35-30 at intermission, Lakeview used a big third quarter to create momentum and take a 52-43 lead into the fourth.

Brown added nine rebounds to his point total, with Ethan Bagent chipping in 10 points and seven rebounds for Lakeview and Jashaun Boggerty coming up with nine points, four assists and two steals.

MORE: Olivet gets a measure of revenge in win over Harper Creek

More Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 52, Stevensville-Lakeshore 28

BCC jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went up 31-12 by halftime. Ke'Marion Tucker had 14 points to lead the Bearcats while Mark Lane, Joshua Harris and Larenz Smith all added eight points as BCC improved to 3-1.

Pennfield 48, Eaton Rapids 45

Close throughout, with Pennfield holding a slim 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Panthers held on to win this non-conference contest to improve to 2-1. Graham Boyd had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Pennfield and Brendan Duncan added 16 points and six rebounds.

Litchfield 58, St. Philip 50

St. Philip falls to 1-2 as Colt Myers had 14 points and Ben Crocker finished with 12 in this SCAA contest.

Schoolcraft 57, Marshall 53

Marshall falls to 1-2 with a loss to the defending state champs in Division 3. Josh Pugh had 18 points and five assists to lead Marshall while Aaron Maxwell added10 points and Zavion Russ chipped in with eight.

Bellevue 66, Jackson Christian 23

Caleb Betz had 23 points in Bellevue's season opener with Chase Graham adding 15 and Dawson Wing getting 14.

Reading 66, Colon 45

Colon's Dalton Williams had 20 and Simon Vinson added 19 as the Magi fell behind 40-16 at halftime before losing this non-conference contest.

Waldron 47, Athens 22

Landon Bennett had eight points for Athens in the loss.

Girls Basketball

Lakeview 39, Portage Northern 19

Lakeview goes to 2-1 with this SMAC victory. Anya Rankin led the way with 11 points and Aisling Rankin added 10.

Stevensville-Lakeshore 52, Battle Creek Central 26

BCC falls to 1-3 with the SMAC loss on the road at Stevensville-Lakeshore (3-1).

Harper Creek 51, Charlotte 49

After blocking a shot on the other end to set up a fast break, Payton Rice finished off the play with a driving layup in the final seconds of overtime to give Harper Creek (2-2) the win. Rice had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Imani McCray had nine points and Alyssa Smith added seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

St. Philip 55, Marshall Academy 32

With a well-balanced scoring effort, St. Philip earned this non-conference win. Addi Dzwik had 18 points, with Jaclyn Ashley getting 13, Miriam Hibbard 10 and Makenzee Grimm adding eight.

Pennfield 53, Eaton Rapids 41

Pennfield climbed to 4-2 as Kaylee Glidden tied the school record with six 3-pointers on her way to 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Natalie Hensel added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.

Portage Central 31, Gull Lake 24

Gull Lake was held to one point in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils were led by Abbie Sexton with nine points.

Reading 30, Colon 21

Colon was outscored 17-10 in the second half,but was still within two points with 90 seconds remaining. Reese Williams had six points, three rebounds and three steals to lead Colon while Megan Jackson grabbed eight rebounds to go with four points.

Monday's Girls Basketball

Olivet 46, Pennfield 43

Olivet goes to 5-0 with a non-conference win over Pennfield on Monday. Payton Otto led the Eagles with 20 points and nine rebounds. Pennfield was led by Kaylee Glidden with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals while Natalie Hensel added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Adrian Lenawee Christian 45, Athens 33

Athens starts the season at 1-3 after a league loss to Adrian Lenawee Christian. Makenna Kincaid had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead Athens.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0678. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Notebook: Lakeview, BCC and Pennfield roll to wins in boys hoops

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 13

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- GIRLS BASKETBALL. --- Ludington 49, Montague...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Mattawan boys hoops stays undefeated with win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Mattawan boys basketball team improved its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a 69-57 road win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Tuesday. The Wildcats held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then extended their advantage to 30-20 at halftime, before creating even more separation with a 48-33 margin heading into the final frame.
MATTAWAN, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Road to 'The Docks' begins in Muskegon's Bluffton neighborhood

Work has begun on a new development in Muskegon’s Bluffton neighborhood; however, several homeowners say the project is not a welcome one. So far, the project has been four years in the making. Located on what used to be Pigeon Hill, the $100 million development known as “The Docks” will feature 240 new upscale homes, as well as townhomes and condominiums.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy