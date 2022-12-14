ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher says late mother Georgia Holt ‘was in so much pain’ before death

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago

Cher reflected on her final moments with her mother, Georgia Holt, just days after announcing her death at the age of 96.

“The truth…. She’s been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain,” the 76-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

She continued “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here.”

The “Believe” singer was the first person to confirm the sad news on Dec. 11, tweeting, “mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji.

Holt’s death came after battling numerous illnesses over the last several months — including pneumonia, which she was hospitalized for back in September.

“Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” Cher revealed at the time, adding that her mom was “getting better.”

Holt was 96 at the time of her death.
Following Holt’s passing, Cher still has many memories — and lessons — of her late mother to hold onto.

“She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher told People back in 2013 about her relationship with the late actress, who was just 13 years old when she became a mother.

“Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”

Cher has previously opened up about her mother’s illnesses prior to her death.
Although Cher says she was “very adventurous” as a child, she was “never disrespectful” to her mom, who she says “wouldn’t have put up with that.”

“She listened first before making a judgment, so I could always talk to her about my romances.”

