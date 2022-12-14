ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Did you notice the nod to Mean Girls in Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas?’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aezmp_0jhjtpYm00

Lindsay Lohan is back, and if you haven’t seen her new movie Falling for Christmas, it’s streaming on Netflix! The fun holiday film follows spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) as she suffers from amnesia after falling down a mountain on skis. The story will have you entertained, and so will her outfits, including one nod to her iconic film, Mean Girls.


The movie’s costume designer Emerson Alvarez recently talked to Page Six Style , where she revealed there was an ode to her Mean Girls character Cady Heron. There is a moment where Sierra sings along to “Jingle Bell Rock,” which if you remember, is a memorable scene in the 2004 movie.

They even released Lohan’s new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” which was a nostalgic moment for all her fans who have grown up watching her.


RELATED:

Lindsay Lohan shares the best advice Al Pacino has given her

John Leguizamo talks ‘Violent Night,’ reveals one naughty thing he did this year, and more

Lindsay Lohan wants you to drink Pepsi with milk this holiday season


Sierra is wearing a bright pink ski suit in the scene, and every Mean Girls fan knows, “on Wednesdays we wear pink.” “I think this look was absolutely an intentional nod to ‘Mean Girls’ and I just love how over the top it turned out to be,” Alvarez told the outlet.

On November 23, Lohan played up the gag, sharing a photo in the iconic pink ski suit on a Wednesday. “Have a wonderful Wednesday! Have you seen #fallingforchristamas yet?” She asked her 11.9 million followers.

They found the snowsuit from a high-end ski wear company based in Amsterdam, and she said Lohan loved the outfit so much she ended up taking one of them home with her. Epic!

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shows Her Gorgeous Snow-Flocked Christmas Tree

The Southern Charm cast member is gearing up for the holidays at home with her son, Hudson. Madison LeCroy maybe still celebrating her marriage to Brett Randle, but that hasn’t stopped the Southern Charm cast member from getting in the Christmas spirit. In her December 12 Instagram Stories, Madison...
Looper

Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham

"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
ETOnline.com

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Multiple Red Christmas Trees As She Reveals Holiday Decor

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, didn’t let us down with her 2022 Christmas decorations. The Poosh founder, who is celebrating her first holiday season as a married woman, shared videos of her California house decorated for Christmas on December 9. Kourtney showed off at least six massive Christmas trees decorated with red lights inside the foyer of the home where she lives with husband Travis Barker, 47. The holiday classic “Silent Night” played in Kourtney’s video, which also captured more Christmas trees on the outside of her house.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Christmas Cards 2022: Tori Spelling, Kris Jenner & More Holiday Cards From Stars

With the year winding down, it’s always nice to touch base with your loved ones. Though old school, holiday cards have always been a great way let people connect with family and friends wide and far. A photo and a little life update is all you really need to make grandma or that great-aunt happy! And nowadays with social media, you can even spare the stamps and post that family Christmas message directly to the web instead of via a postcard or letter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Revives Her ’90s Era With Dramatic Raffia Hat & Twisted Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Pamela Anderson brought back her iconic massive ’90s hats this week — in France, no less. The “Barbarella” star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a sweeping sheer white halter dress with a tufted cream feathered waistline. Adding to the outfit’s drama were matching sheer gloves, as well as a massive woven hat featuring layers of raffia. The material flowed in the wind, instantly reminiscent of the wide-brimmed textured hats Anderson became known for wearing in the ’80s and ’90s. When it came to footwear, Anderson...
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
E! News

Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Moment at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 by the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her impassioned acceptance speech, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit expressed her gratitude for her fans and desire for unity in the world. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
SANTA MONICA, CA
HOLAUSA

Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher star in a new rom-com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are returning to romantic comedies, a genre that was pivotal for both of their careers. “Your Place or Mine” marks their first collaboration and will premiere on Netflix next year. RELATED: Why Ashton Kutcher has lost 12 pounds: ‘Willing...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy