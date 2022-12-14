ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Boy, 1, Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Front of Dad on Fishing Trip

A father fought in vain to save his 1-year-old boy after a crocodile snatched the baby from a canoe and ate him alive in Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father and son were traveling on a river in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, during a fishing trip when the reptile struck. The dad was unable to rescue his child from the crocodile’s jaws and was himself left with bite wounds in the attempt. Villagers rescued the father—reportedly a Palauh tribesman in his 40s—after he managed to scramble to the banks. The crocodile briefly resurfaced later holding the baby’s body before dragging him down once again. “The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and search operations are ongoing,” said Samoa Rashin, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency. He added that the dad had been taken to hospital for treatment and explained that many local villagers rely on the crocodile-infested waters for their livelihood and food. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area,” Rashin said.Read it at Daily Mail
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
People

Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa

"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
