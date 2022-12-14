ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potlatch, ID

Potlatch, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Potlatch.

The Genesee High School basketball team will have a game with Potlatch Senior High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Genesee High School
Potlatch Senior High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Genesee High School basketball team will have a game with Potlatch Senior High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:00.

Genesee High School
Potlatch Senior High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

