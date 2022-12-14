Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Summit County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the area of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road in Springfield Township around 1:55 p.m. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Sypher road failed to stop at the intersection and traveled left of center, hitting a Peterbilt box truck.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old woman, was declared dead by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident, OSHP said.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Stephanie Terry, of Akron, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said.

