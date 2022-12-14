Read full article on original website
Igototherplans
2d ago
Holy Hell - like Jonah and the whale AND don't tell me whales don't swallow people whole - there are videos of it online now.
Hunters_Laptop
2d ago
Poor little guy. That's a hell of a trauma to go through.
Related
2-year-old boy swallowed by hippo, man stones animal to save boy's life, police say
The boy was playing by a lake near his home in Uganda when the animal grabbed him, authorities say.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
WKRC
8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family
An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.
Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
Boy was not the same after being found in eerie forest
This story's before and after image is horrifying. Three-year-old Ryker Webb was playing in his front yard a few months ago when he made the decision to travel into the woods on an adventure. Just so happened, his dad had gone inside the house to get something at that particular moment, and when he came back outside a few minutes later, Ryker had vanished entirely.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Newly Discovered Wyoming Chickalope is Rare And A Bit Horrifying
So... maybe the Jackalope will mate with just about anything. That is what made the jackalope in the first place. Two species that should not have been together, a jack rabbit and an antelope, making babies. So what the heck is this then?. Found, stuffed, and mounted in Douglas Wyoming:
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy
"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.
NJ Teacher Regrets Inappropriate Pictures That Went Viral
NJ teacher regrets inappropriate pictures taken in the classroom that went viral.Photo by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The New Jersey teacher who has become infamous for her physical appearance is now saying she “regrets” going viral. She says she’s "contributed to society’s ‘big b**ty obsession’ and is now considering" a downsize.
Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos
A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind
A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
