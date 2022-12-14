Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Far Northwest Side Police Officer Dies By Suicide, At Least The 5th Since Summer, Officials Say
NORWOOD PARK — An off-duty police officer died by suicide Thursday, at least the seventh officer to die by suicide this year. Authorities found the officer, a 58-year-old woman, Thursday morning in Norwood Park, the Sun-Times reported. She’d apparently shot herself and was pronounced dead on the scene.
School resource officers continue to help, mentor former Chicago high school student now in college
Since he's been at college, the officers have remained involved, checking up on him. They have also raised enough money to put him through all four years.
Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting
CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
Lifting more than his community, CPD veteran breaks state bench press record
Tommy Harrison has made a name for himself for both his physical and mental
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Chicago Police Board fires officer linked to scandal-plagued Special Operations Section
The Special Operations Section, once an elite unit in the CPD, was disbanded in 2007.
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge
CHICAGO — Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge Thursday night. Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired by an individual around 8:20 p.m. and the firearm used in the incident had been recovered. A group of individuals who were involved were questioned by police. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion
CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Chicago shooting: Vera Lounge shut down by city after 3 killed, 1 wounded at bar
A Portage Park bar where three people were killed in a shooting over the weekend has been shut down by the city, Chicago police said Thursday.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed. Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park. The school teaches...
2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
