Chicago, IL

WGN News

Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting

CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO — Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge Thursday night. Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired by an individual around 8:20 p.m. and the firearm used in the incident had been recovered. A group of individuals who were involved were questioned by police. The […]
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion

CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed. Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park. The school teaches...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

