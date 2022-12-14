ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases

NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Found Dead After Fire Was Burned Alive, Investigators Say

A 40-year-old woman found dead after a Brooklyn fire last month appears to have been burned alive, with investigators ruling her death a homicide based on findings from the medical examiner's office. The NYPD said Wednesday that the city medical examiner determined Sugerys Ramirez died of thermal injuries from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn fire that left woman dead deemed a homicide

NEW YORK - A fire that left a woman dead inside a Brooklyn residential building has been deemed a homicide, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman, identified as Sugerys Ramirez, 40, of Brooklyn, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive last month inside of one of the apartments located at 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
BRONX, NY

