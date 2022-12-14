Read full article on original website
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases
NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
fox5ny.com
Firefighter suffers fatal injuries at Brooklyn firehouse: 'Firefighting was in his bones'
NEW YORK - A 21-year FDNY veteran will not survive after he was injured Monday preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Officials say 47-year-old firefighter William Moon II fell around 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse, Rescue Company 2, located at 1815 Sterling Place.
NBC New York
NYC Woman Found Dead After Fire Was Burned Alive, Investigators Say
A 40-year-old woman found dead after a Brooklyn fire last month appears to have been burned alive, with investigators ruling her death a homicide based on findings from the medical examiner's office. The NYPD said Wednesday that the city medical examiner determined Sugerys Ramirez died of thermal injuries from an...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn fire that left woman dead deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - A fire that left a woman dead inside a Brooklyn residential building has been deemed a homicide, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman, identified as Sugerys Ramirez, 40, of Brooklyn, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive last month inside of one of the apartments located at 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
SMELL ANYTHING? Snatch-And-Grab Thieves Flee Mall Store With $800 Worth Of Fragrances
Three men snatched $800 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store in the Bergen Town Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.Authorities were seeking witnesses to the Dec. 16 shoplifting from the store on the Maywood side of the mall off West Spring Valley Avenue.Detectives, …
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
fox5ny.com
Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
fox5ny.com
Knife-wielding 'Hamburglar' robs nuggets, burgers from Bronx McDonald's
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed more than two dozen chicken nuggets and double cheeseburgers from a Bronx McDonald's after threatening the cashier with a knife. Police say the man threatened the cashier around 4:30 p.m. last Monday at...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Fire Department extinguishes blaze on Washington Street, no injuries reported
The Hoboken Fire Department extinguished a blaze at 4th and Washington Streets this morning and no injuries from the incident were reported, according to Public Safety Director Kenneth Ferrante. “Thanks to the men & women of @HobokenFire Dept for the fast work in knocking down this morning’s fire at 4th...
Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers
It appears no one was hurt, and officers say there is no threat to the community.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
