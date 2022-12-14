ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
OLYMPIA, WA
Wisconsin DNR reminds snowmobilers to 'stay sober on the trials'

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded snowmobilers to stick the trails and don't involve alcohol while riding. Officials said they recorded 14 snowmobile accidents in the early months of 2022, and 10 of them involved alcohol. “Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes....
WISCONSIN STATE
Ag Report: USDA set to measure financial well-being of farmers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government will survey farmers throughout Ohio in an attempt to learn more about their financial well-being. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Ohio. The department said it is conducting the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
OHIO STATE
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tamal shop battles inflation by making own masa

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Tamales Express is a tamal shop in the Santa Clarita Valley. The owners saw an increase of 45 cents per pound for their masa in the past few months. In order to combat the increase, they started making their own masa.

