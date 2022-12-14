Read full article on original website
Illinois Tollway Board Approves $21.6 Million in Construction Contracts for Move Illinois Program
The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved four construction contracts totaling $21.6 million at its December Board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2022 as part of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 80 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $1.1 billion have been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022.
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
fox32chicago.com
FedEx semi jackknifes on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A FedEx semi truck with two trailers jackknifed and briefly stalled traffic Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and blocked all traffic in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. There were no injuries reported...
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
South suburban leaders say they need more money to combat water system problems
ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) – For years, CBS 2 has been investigating serious water troubles in the South Suburbs. Broken water mains have left people living without water for weeks.Late Wednesday afternoon, a group of South Suburban leaders met to find a solution. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was at the Robbins Police Department to find out what was discussed.The main issue for the five mayors is money and not having enough of it to fix these water main breaks. Rush said the money via an infrastructure grant needs to be available to them."There is money to invest in some of the...
Wonder Why Your 2023 Illinois License Plate Sticker Looks Different? Here's Why
Renewing your license plate stickers is a yearly occurrence in the state of Illinois, but motorists likely noticed that their new stickers were a bit more sparse than usual for 2023. Apparently, there’s a good reason for that. Under normal circumstances, the state includes both the month and year...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council
Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cracks down on violators of bike lane rules
CHICAGO - The Chicago City Council has passed an enforcement ordinance aimed at keeping bikers safe on the road. Chicago is cracking down on anyone violating bike lane rules, with bigger tickets and wider surveillance. Under the approved ordinance, tickets for blocking bike lanes will go up from $150 to...
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
blockclubchicago.org
City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In
WOODLAWN — Three teams are finalists to redevelop vacant, city-owned land on 63rd Street, and a former South Side alderperson made an unexpected appearance to give input as a resident. The redevelopment of 1.65 acres on 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues would mark another step in fulfilling...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion
CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued
COOK COUNTY - The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot. More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot. This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history. The goal is...
fox32chicago.com
Tornadoes batter Louisiana, cleanup begins
While Chicago braces for snow, states in the south are picking up the pieces. The damage is extensive after an outbreak of tornadoes ripped through Louisiana.
