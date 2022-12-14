ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Illinois Tollway Board Approves $21.6 Million in Construction Contracts for Move Illinois Program

The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved four construction contracts totaling $21.6 million at its December Board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2022 as part of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 80 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $1.1 billion have been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

FedEx semi jackknifes on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A FedEx semi truck with two trailers jackknifed and briefly stalled traffic Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and blocked all traffic in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. There were no injuries reported...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

South suburban leaders say they need more money to combat water system problems

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) – For years, CBS 2 has been investigating serious water troubles in the South Suburbs. Broken water mains have left people living without water for weeks.Late Wednesday afternoon, a group of South Suburban leaders met to find a solution. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was at the Robbins Police Department to find out what was discussed.The main issue for the five mayors is money and not having enough of it to fix these water main breaks. Rush said the money via an infrastructure grant needs to be available to them."There is money to invest in some of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council

Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cracks down on violators of bike lane rules

CHICAGO - The Chicago City Council has passed an enforcement ordinance aimed at keeping bikers safe on the road. Chicago is cracking down on anyone violating bike lane rules, with bigger tickets and wider surveillance. Under the approved ordinance, tickets for blocking bike lanes will go up from $150 to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion

CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued

COOK COUNTY - The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot. More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot. This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history. The goal is...
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy