ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Shorthanded Suns lose Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne to injury, drop 5th straight loss to last-place Rockets

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeMAj_0jhjsiRs00

Chris Paul is back. But the Phoenix Suns team surrounding him is looking less and less familiar.

Starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Cameron Payne both left Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets with injuries. They joined All-NBA guard Devin Booker and sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson on a growing list sidelined Suns.

Ayton rolled his left ankle shortly before halftime. He limped off the court and tested his ankle shortly before the break, but didn't return to the floor to start the third quarter. Payne injured his right foot and likewise didn't join his teammates on the floor after halftime. The Suns ruled both players out in the the third quarter. The extent of their injuries wasn't initially clear.

Booker's been sidelined for two consecutive games with a hamstring injury. His recovery timeline isn't clear. But the Suns ruled him out for Tuesday's game on Monday, suggesting that he wasn't close to a return. He watched the game in street clothes.

Johnson had surgery on Nov. 8 to repair a damaged meniscus in his right knee. After spending most of his first three NBA seasons coming off the Suns bench, he joined the starting lineup in October and was off to a hot start averaging 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.1% from 3-point distance. He was initially projected to miss 1-2 months, and his timeline to return remains unclear.

Paul returned to the lineup on Dec. 7 after missing 14 games with a foot injury. Payne took on a larger role in his place and was doing the same with Booker sidelined prior to his injury. After a 16-7 start, the Suns have now lost five straight, including Tuesday's loss to a now 9-18 Rockets team that's tied for last place in the West.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard

The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows

Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy