11 Quakers earn Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association honors
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s soccer teams had 11 individuals receive recognition from the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. For the women, Lauren Galloway and Haley Fulton were named first team Academic All-Ohio while Maddie Scott and Elizabeth Matthews garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Alex Wilson was second team All-Ohio and Gabriella Gordon was third team All-Ohio.
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
GBK Final: Goshen 60, Clinton-Massie 48
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Peyton Shafer made all 16 of her free throws to lead Goshen over Clinton-Massie 60-48 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball. “Everyone played really hard,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. The loss puts Massie at 3-6 overall, 1-3 in the American. Goshen is 5-4...
East Clinton boys swim against Tigers, Indians
HILLSBORO — East Clinton swimmers competed against Hillsboro and McClain on Tuesday at the Highland County Family YMCA. While each member of the EC girls team scored, Savannah Tolle had the highest placement with a runnerup finish in the 100 butterfly. On the boys side, Barrett Beam won the...
Blanchester drops pair to Williamsburg
The Blanchester girls bowling team lost a heartbreaker to Williamsburg by 15 pins Tuesday in a SBAAC National Division girls bowling. On the boys side, Blanchester had just four bowlers and were defeated 2161 to 1590. Braxton McFaddin had a pair of 203 games for Blanchester. In the girls match,...
Williamsburg topples Clinton-Massie in cross-over battle
WILLIAMSBURG-In early-season crossover boys basketball game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 66-41 Tuesday night here at WHS. The Falcons, of the SBAAC American Division, slip to 2-4 on the year while the Wildcats, a National Division team, move to 3-2. Williamsburg led almost the entire game, 16-10 after one and 31-23 at...
Broncos win baker finale, match with Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Western Brown defeated Wilmington by 42 pins, winning the final baker game of the match to do so, Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The Hurricane trailed all day but finally took the lead in the third baker game by 17 pins. The Broncos then won the fourth baker game by 59 pins to secure the match.
Unbeaten Goshen hands Clinton-Massie 8th grade 56-19 defeat
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team lost to undefeated Goshen 56-19 Wednesday night. Clinton-Massie (2-2 on the year) was led by Ty Martin who had 13 points. Colson Morgan, Colton Fite and Brett Gray had two points each. Corey Frisch had one point. Coach Clayton...
CM 8th grade girls lose another close one, 25-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team lost another close game, this time 25-23 to Batavia. Karley Goodin led the Falcons with eight points. Shelby Randolph had six points while Hailey Myers and Azlynn Green scored four points each. Alyssa Sandlin had one point.
EC reserve boys fall to Rockets 60-39
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Tuesday night. East Clinton, 7 for 16 at the free throw line, trailed 18-8 after one quarter and were outscored 17-7 in the third period. Xander Lake led East Clinton with 11 points....
Euton game-winner lifts CM 8th grade boys
Cobe Euton hit the game-winner at the buzzer Thursday as the Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Batavia 42-41. This was the third game of the week for the young Falcons (3-2 on the year). Euton finished with 15 points while Ty Martin added 11. Corey Frisch scored five...
CMMS 7th grade boys drop 64-43 game to Batavia
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Batavia 64-43 Thursday afternoon. Clinton-Massie trailed 34-26 at halftime but was outscored 23-7 in the third quarter.
Goshen starts fast, defeats Clinton-Massie 7th grade girls
GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Goshen 35-13 Wednesday. Goshen led 15-2 after one quarter and outscored Clinton-Massie 20-11 the rest of the way.
CM 8th grade girls lose nail-biter to Goshen 28-27
GOSHEN —The Clinton-Massie girls eighth grade basketball team lost to Goshen 28-27 Wednesday. Hailey Myers had nine points and Karley Goodin added eight. Shelby Randolph contributed five points while Taylor Collett had four. Azlynn Green made a free throw.
Real estate transfers released
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Cleveland Grooms to Endurance Capital Management LLC, 494 Cumberland Rd, Clark Township, $70,000. Margaret A. Harbert to Linda S. Madison 1/3 INT,...
Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:. ‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’. “FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …
