Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
TechRadar
Hybrid workers are still causing major security headaches
With the majority of business owners finding it more difficult to defend against cyber-threats compared to the pre-pandemic period, hybrid workers (opens in new tab) have once again been blamed for cybersecurity headaches. A new survey from endpoint (opens in new tab) management provider Tanium found that employees are the...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Ninety-One Percent of Firms Report Cyberattacks in 2022, Says Survey
"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in...
Tech Is Wrong to Cut Out Cloud Costs. Here's Why
Cloud stocks are underperforming, but that trend will change in the long run.
Inventory Management Systems Bolster Hospital Cost Savings Initiatives
For many hospitals and health systems, it’s been another challenging year. Increases in patient volume and modest revenue gains haven’t been enough to offset the impact of labor shortages and an inflation rate that reached a historic high in June. A recent Kaufman Hall report found most healthcare organizations had negative operating margins for the first half of 2022 due in large part to historically high expenses.
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
Business Insider
The importance of driving responsible AI
Organizations are increasingly depending upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist humans in decision making. It can be leveraged by organizations to help improve customer interactions, proactively address risk and fraud, and accelerate time-to-market for goods and services. But these organizations need to be able to understand their AI and ML models before they can be operationalized and used in crucial business processes. Responsible AI has become a requirement for the successful adoption of AI for many organizations.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Cybersecurity report warns ransomware group is targeting schools
A new cybersecurity report sheds light on a ransomware tactic that targets schools. A group known as "Vice Society" has attacked at least 15 educational organizations just this year. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga has more on why schools are being attacked and what parents should know.
The Verge
Tech companies fueled the rise of Homeland Security and domestic surveillance, report finds
Big tech companies including Microsoft, LexisNexis, and Palantir have helped fuel the militarization of local police forces and the Department of Homeland Security’s demand for high-tech surveillance, according to a new report from The Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE), LittleSis, MediaJustice, and the Surveillance, Tech, and Immigration Policing Project. Researchers working on the project dug into how these companies benefit from a hidden and misunderstood source of funding, which requires states to dump money into law enforcement activities if they want to receive money for things like emergency medical and response services.
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Anumana and Pfizer Team on AI-Based Electrocardiogram Algorithm
Anumana has entered into a multi-year agreement with Pfizer for Anumana to develop an artificial intelligence electrocardiogram algorithm (AI-ECG) designed to enable the early suspicion of cardiac amyloidosis. Anumana will conduct a clinical validation trial and pursue De Novo classification for the algorithm as a Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) and aims to gain regulatory approval for the algorithm as an SaMD for the detection of cardiac amyloidosis in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
