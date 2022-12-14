Read full article on original website
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
NBC Miami
Multiple Fish Die After Man Pours Bleach Into Aventura Mall Koi Pond: Police
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he was caught on camera pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at Aventura Mall, killing multiple fish. Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 30, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of animal cruelty and one count each of...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
NBC Miami
Man Barricaded in NW Miami Home After Threatening to Harm Himself: Police
Police are attempting to get a man to turn himself in after threatening to cause harm before barricading inside a northwest Miami home. Miami Police said officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members about an armed man making threats to harm himself and police officers.
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Murder After Selling Fentanyl to Woman Who Died From Overdose: Police
A South Florida man was indicted for murder after the person he sold fentanyl to died, police said. David Elliot Brown, 38, was already being held in a Broward County jail on a firearms charge related to a drug deal. According to Hollywood Police, when a woman died 15 months...
NBC Miami
Billboards Addressing Rise in Antisemitism Placed Across Miami-Dade County
Drivers on several roadways in Miami-Dade County will see billboards addressing the important topic of the rise in antisemitism across South Florida and around the country. The four billboards - two located on the Palmetto Expressway, one on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade and one on Bird Road - carry the provocative statement "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction."
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
NBC Miami
‘No Regrets': Miami Firefighter Caught on Video Punching Handcuffed Patient
A City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher said he has no regrets over his actions. Robert Webster was relieved of duty and under investigation after the Oct. 15 incident, according to the department. The video of the incident...
Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry
MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money. "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
Two injured after truck overturns, spills more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil on Buckingham Road
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were injured after a truck filled with cooking oil overturned near Buckingham Road and Gunnery Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 9:53 AM. FHP said two Fort Lauderdale men were traveling east on Buckingham Road...
NBC Miami
Pipe Worker Nearly Hit by SUV at Northeast Miami-Dade Gas Station
A pipe worker is thankful to be okay after he was nearly hit by a SUV during an incident Wednesday at a gas station in northeast Miami-Dade. Video obtained by Only in Dade showed the incident at a Chevron station near the Ives Estate community. The worker, who was not...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff Sounds Alarm Over Increase in Mental Illness Among Inmates
The Broward County Sheriff has issued an urgent plea after he said too many mentally ill people are ending up in jail instead of receiving the treatment they need, and it's costing taxpayers millions. Sheriff Gregory Tony said it costs around $117 million per year to house and care for...
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
dsnews.com
Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
