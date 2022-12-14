ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Man Barricaded in NW Miami Home After Threatening to Harm Himself: Police

Police are attempting to get a man to turn himself in after threatening to cause harm before barricading inside a northwest Miami home. Miami Police said officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members about an armed man making threats to harm himself and police officers.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Billboards Addressing Rise in Antisemitism Placed Across Miami-Dade County

Drivers on several roadways in Miami-Dade County will see billboards addressing the important topic of the rise in antisemitism across South Florida and around the country. The four billboards - two located on the Palmetto Expressway, one on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade and one on Bird Road - carry the provocative statement "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money.   "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
HIALEAH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff Sounds Alarm Over Increase in Mental Illness Among Inmates

The Broward County Sheriff has issued an urgent plea after he said too many mentally ill people are ending up in jail instead of receiving the treatment they need, and it's costing taxpayers millions. Sheriff Gregory Tony said it costs around $117 million per year to house and care for...
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?

A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
dsnews.com

Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy