fox2detroit.com
2 dead in Monroe County crash after driver flees traffic stop
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a police chase leads to a crash in Monroe County Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said the suspect fled from a stop, ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle at Whiteford Center Road and Whiteford Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County
Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in Whiteford Township.
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
I-94 closed in Wayne County after woman's body hit multiple times on freeway
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
Body struck multiple times by drivers on I-94 in Wayne County ID'd as man from Van Buren Twp., troopers say
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
fox2detroit.com
Man hit by cars closes WB I-94 at Haggerty, shooting closes WB I-696 at Orchard Lake
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night. Vehicles hit the body of a woman at 8 p.m., causing westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed in Van Buren Township, according to MDOT. The body was struck multiple times and...
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
2 killed in chain-reaction crash after semis collided head-on on US-23 in Livingston County
A stretch of US-23 in Green Oak Twp. was closed for hours overnight after a semi truck crossed the median and crashed into oncoming traffic, killing at two people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work
DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
Detroit senior apartment complex evacuated after early morning blaze breaks out
Elderly residents at a Detroit senior apartment complex were forced to make evacuations on Thursday as fire crews worked to extinguish an early morning fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was shot and killed Wednesday at an automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police said. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at the Faurecia plant in the 13000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard in Highland Park. Faurecia is an automotive supplier and the plant is UAW-represented.
