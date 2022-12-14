ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

2 dead in Monroe County crash after driver flees traffic stop

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a police chase leads to a crash in Monroe County Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said the suspect fled from a stop, ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle at Whiteford Center Road and Whiteford Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work

DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI

