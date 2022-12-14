Mother of Trayvon Martin shares journey through grief with Spartanburg audience

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Standing before a group in Spartanburg Tuesday, Sybrina Fulton shared her pain – the pain that began in February 2012 when her son, Trayvon Martin, was killed.

The 17-year-old was walking in a Sanford, Florida neighborhood when George Zimmerman, who was volunteered for a neighborhood watch group, shot him.

“To lose a child is a different kind of pain,” said Fulton.

Zimmerman claimed he acted in self defense and was acquitted of charges.

In the 10 years that have passed, Fulton said she has not yet forgiven Zimmerman.

“I know at some point in time, I will have to forgive,” she said. “But, I’m not there yet.”

Fulton still feels the pain of losing her son. She said she finds strength in speaking to other mothers who have lost their children. Many parents were among the group Tuesday.

Fulton has written the book, Rest in Power , where she discusses how she has navigated through her heartache.

“The pain never goes away,” she explained. “It’s been 10 years. You think I don’t miss my son? I miss my son just like anybody else, any other parent and any other mom. But, I felt that I had to be the voice for Trayvon Martin. I could no longer be quiet about it.”

Fulton said she hopes she can help others navigate through their own pain.

“I refuse to just be quiet,” she said. “You’re not going to just kill my son and that’s it. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to fight until the last breath in my body.”

