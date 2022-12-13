Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa farmland values continue record rise despite higher interest rates
AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa farmland values continue to set new records. After rising 29-percent in 2021, the Iowa State University Extension Service says the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17-percent this year to $11,411 per acre. That’s the highest level since ISU began surveying values in 1941.
KCRG.com
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
The Waterloo Police Department says they've recently received many reports of fraudulent and scam phone calls. Cedar Rapids officer dies unexpectedly after surgery. A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first-ever...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
KCRG.com
Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An optical phenomenon appeared in the sky in parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, drawing a lot of attention for those that were lucky enough to see them. The effect is known as light pillars. It’s something that occurs during...
KCRG.com
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Birds are coming to Iowa from every location up north because the water is freezing up. John Campbell found its contributing to a nice day of hunting in The Great Outdoors.
KCRG.com
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
KCRG.com
Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting. Birds are coming to Iowa from every location up north because the water is freezing up. John Campbell found its contributing to a nice day of hunting in The Great Outdoors.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
KCRG.com
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly took a little boy early Monday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III, who is believed to be with Roberto Godinez II. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate D055UT.
Comments / 2