Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao
One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage. Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again
President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
Entire San Diego Delegation Votes for Federal Law Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage
The House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships. The House vote was 258-169, with all of the chamber’s Democrats...
How Utah's congressional reps voted on the Respect for Marriage Act
The Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, passed the House of Representatives on Thursday on a 258-169 vote
Virginia Sens. call House passage of Respect for Marriage Act a 'first step' for the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are sharing their thoughts on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which is expected to head quickly to President Biden's desk for his signature. Both senators provided the following statement after the...
House set to vote on landmark Respect for Marriage Act
Washington — The House is poised to approve legislation Thursday that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, a move that would send the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure is expected to win bipartisan support in...
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
