Maine State

SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
WHNT News 19

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
Daily Beast

GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
CBS News

House set to vote on landmark Respect for Marriage Act

Washington — The House is poised to approve legislation Thursday that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, a move that would send the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure is expected to win bipartisan support in...
Tennessee Lookout

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Vox

Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts

Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
