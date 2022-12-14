ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program

Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High to host state championship parade on Saturday

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17. The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park. The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate […]
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Temps climb above freezing tonight, rain showers through Friday morning

Rain lingers into tomorrow morning, breezy conditions through the weekend... EVENING: Rain for most, wet snow far north (Mifflin, Juniata counties). Temps 34-36. TONIGHT: Rain showers with temperatures between 34-40. FRIDAY: Morning rain showers, breezy for the afternoon. Near-steady temperatures around 40. Much of the area is now experiencing rain....
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey has a new pool

Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
MILTON, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School

Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues

Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

