Cedar Cliff, Susquehanna Twp. earn split results in boys and girls swimming action
Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Twp. each picked up victories in Thursday’s swimming and diving meet. The Cedar Cliff girls earned a 125-48 victory, while the Hanna boys secured an 86-66 win. Ben Kruleski and Evan Potvin each earned two first-place finishes to pace the Colts. Kruleski earned top honors...
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program
Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
Middletown, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central Dauphin High School basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on December 15, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
Steel-High to host state championship parade on Saturday
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the school’s fourth state title, Steel-High has planned a parade throughout the Borough of Steelton on Saturday, December 17. The parade begins at Steelton-Highspire High School at 2 p.m. and ends at East End Park. The Rollers will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer and celebrate […]
Lower Dauphin board to discuss softball coaching position for second time this month
For the second time this month, the immediate future of Lower Dauphin’s rising softball program will be discussed, this time at a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday at the district administration center. According to booster club member Eric Tucker, school administrators were potentially prepared to severe ties with...
Lanes reopening on I-81 south after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lanes on Interstate-81 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday in Cumberland County. PennDOT officials said the truck jack-knifed near exit 37, the Newville exit. Officials said there were no reported injuries. Drivers can expect some delays in the area because...
Temps climb above freezing tonight, rain showers through Friday morning
Rain lingers into tomorrow morning, breezy conditions through the weekend... EVENING: Rain for most, wet snow far north (Mifflin, Juniata counties). Temps 34-36. TONIGHT: Rain showers with temperatures between 34-40. FRIDAY: Morning rain showers, breezy for the afternoon. Near-steady temperatures around 40. Much of the area is now experiencing rain....
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Milton Hershey has a new pool
Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer closes Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Update: 5:20 p.m.: PennDOT said this crash cleared but there could be residual delays. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 81 closed the highway around 4:15 p.m. in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37: PA 233- Newville and exit 29: PA 174 -...
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues
Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
