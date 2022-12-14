Jacob Bassham, Jai’tavius Kelly spark Chambersburg boys basketball to come-from-behind win over Central Dauphin

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cedar Cliff, Susquehanna Twp. earn split results in boys and girls swimming action
Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Twp. each picked up victories in Thursday’s swimming and diving meet. The Cedar Cliff girls earned a 125-48 victory, while the Hanna boys secured an 86-66 win. Ben Kruleski and Evan Potvin each earned two first-place finishes to pace the Colts. Kruleski earned top honors...
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program
Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
Lower Dauphin board to discuss softball coaching position for second time this month
For the second time this month, the immediate future of Lower Dauphin’s rising softball program will be discussed, this time at a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday at the district administration center. According to booster club member Eric Tucker, school administrators were potentially prepared to severe ties with...
WGAL
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
Milton Hershey has a new pool
Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer closes Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Update: 5:20 p.m.: PennDOT said this crash cleared but there could be residual delays. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 81 closed the highway around 4:15 p.m. in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37: PA 233- Newville and exit 29: PA 174 -...
WGAL
Two Turkey Hill gas stations hit with robberies this week in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help in identifying the people who robbed two separate Turkey Hill gas stations this week. West Earl Township police are investigating a robbery that happened at around 1:35 p.m. at the Turkey Hill located on the 100 block of S. 7th Street in Akron.
Death in Lebanon County being investigated by state police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of death after a body was found in Lebanon County. Police with Troop L, which covers Lebanon County, confirmed that a body was found on the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but those...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
Harrisburg doctor led school desegregation fight 70 years ago | Column
He was a doctor, but he didn’t just mend bodies. He also sought to change minds. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. The suspect tried to use a...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0