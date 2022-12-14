ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Jacob Bassham, Jai’tavius Kelly spark Chambersburg boys basketball to come-from-behind win over Central Dauphin

By Tom De Martini
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
PennLive.com

East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program

Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School

Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey has a new pool

Milton Hershey School opened a new swimming pool on Dec. 9th, actually two new pools, on site of the old indoor one. Students now have a new six-lane pool for the school swim team, recreational use, and a second deep-water pool for diving.
MILTON, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
