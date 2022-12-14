ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Hudson Woman Killed, Man In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Runs Red Light In Pasco County

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0jhjrd0200 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 49-year-old Hudson woman was killed in a crash that happened around 2:25 pm on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue. At the intersection of Little Road, a car turned left under a green arrow traffic signal and entered the path of the motorcycle that ran the red traffic signal.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with both occupants were ejected from the motorcycle.

Transported to an area hospital, the passenger of the motorcycle died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver of the bike, a 43-year-old Hudson man, is in critical condition, according to troopers.

