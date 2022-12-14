ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Santee.

The Canyon Hills High School - San Diego basketball team will have a game with West Hills High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
West Hills High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Sweetwater High School basketball team will have a game with Santana High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Sweetwater High School
Santana High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

