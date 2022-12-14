UPDATE: Canyon Police report missing man found safe

UPDATE: The Canyon Police Department reports that the man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who was last seen in the area of Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital (BSA) in Amarillo on Dec. 8

Police describe Young as 5ft 10in tall and weighing about 220 lbs, with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canyon Police Department directly through Facebook messenger or at 806-655-5005.