Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Juvenile charged with carjacking, removing 4-year-old from vehicle outside Antioch mall

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is charged with carjacking and removing a 4-year-old from a vehicle outside an Antioch strip mall on Tuesday afternoon. Metro Police report that the car was left alone and running when the 14-year-old suspect approached it and removed the child, leaving them on the sidewalk. The kid was not physically harmed at all during the carjacking.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash in Hermitage

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash in Hermitage Wednesday morning. Metro Nashville Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that left Derick N. Johnson, of Old Hickory, dead on Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Dr. Police say Johnson was crossing Lebanon...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Passenger killed after two-vehicle, head-on crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash on Dickerson Pike Sunday evening has died from their injuries Tuesday. Metro Police report that 28-year-old Francheliz Seda River was the front seat passenger in an Oldsmobile Alero when it crossed into the opposite lane of travel on the I-65 overpass and hit another vehicle head-on.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person hurt during stabbing in Antioch Wednesday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was stabbed Wednesday morning in Antioch. Metro Nashville Police say that the stabbing happened on the 400 block of London Ct just before 1:10 a.m. The stabbing left the person critically hurt. Police say that a suspect is in custody. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Old Hickory neighbors fed up with ongoing thefts, stolen packages

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cody Thayer’s been working from home this week, and re-positioned his security camera. Why? Someone stole his arthritis medication that’s worth $1,000. “It was terrible. It’s really frustrating because I work really hard and obviously, you can tell I’m working on renovating...
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two residents displaced after house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashvillians have been displaced from their homes after a house fire Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department says the fire looks like it started with the furnace in the basement of the residence. At this time, no injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
NASHVILLE, TN

