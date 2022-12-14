Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One shot, another in custody after domestic-related shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was shot and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Clarksville Wednesday morning. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder when officers arrived at the scene. An ambulance...
Juvenile charged with carjacking, removing 4-year-old from vehicle outside Antioch mall
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is charged with carjacking and removing a 4-year-old from a vehicle outside an Antioch strip mall on Tuesday afternoon. Metro Police report that the car was left alone and running when the 14-year-old suspect approached it and removed the child, leaving them on the sidewalk. The kid was not physically harmed at all during the carjacking.
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash in Hermitage
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash in Hermitage Wednesday morning. Metro Nashville Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that left Derick N. Johnson, of Old Hickory, dead on Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Dr. Police say Johnson was crossing Lebanon...
Hendersonville man charged with stealing nearly $200,000 from church he worked at
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hendersonville man has been charged with stealing nearly $200,000 from a church where he worked. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that agents discovered during an investigation that 32-year-old Daniel Meadows had access to church funds in his job position. Long Hollow Church...
Passenger killed after two-vehicle, head-on crash on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash on Dickerson Pike Sunday evening has died from their injuries Tuesday. Metro Police report that 28-year-old Francheliz Seda River was the front seat passenger in an Oldsmobile Alero when it crossed into the opposite lane of travel on the I-65 overpass and hit another vehicle head-on.
One person hurt during stabbing in Antioch Wednesday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was stabbed Wednesday morning in Antioch. Metro Nashville Police say that the stabbing happened on the 400 block of London Ct just before 1:10 a.m. The stabbing left the person critically hurt. Police say that a suspect is in custody. This is a...
Old Hickory neighbors fed up with ongoing thefts, stolen packages
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cody Thayer’s been working from home this week, and re-positioned his security camera. Why? Someone stole his arthritis medication that’s worth $1,000. “It was terrible. It’s really frustrating because I work really hard and obviously, you can tell I’m working on renovating...
Convicted felon arrested Monday night for evading Metro Police in traffic stop attempt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Monday night after fleeing from police detectives during a traffic stop attempt. Metro Police report 22-year-old Trey Dennis was seen driving a black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag on Jefferson Street speeding at a high rate. Dennis fled from...
Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
Two residents displaced after house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashvillians have been displaced from their homes after a house fire Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department says the fire looks like it started with the furnace in the basement of the residence. At this time, no injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway...
Officers sound alarm on street vendors operating in downtown Nashville tourist district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers are sounding the alarm about street vendors breaking the law against operating downtown. Currently, it is against the law for street vendors to operate in much of the downtown tourist district. But Metro Police Officer Clint Gilleland tells members of the Traffic...
Donations pour in after Old Hickory porch pirates snatch teacher's gifts for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News viewers have generously sent donations to a first-grade teacher who fell victim to porch pirates earlier this week. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men late Sunday night. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes wearing a mask.
Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
Firefighter who called Metro Council members 'white supremacists' could get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year could be getting a $450,000 payout, according to a resolution filed last week. Joshua Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, filed a complaint against the department in April...
Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
158th anniversary of Battle of Nashville celebrated with new Civil War driving tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Nashville, Nashville Sites has commenced a new Civil War driving tour featuring sites like Fort Negley and the Surrender of Nashville on Thursday. Other stops on the tour include Granbury's Lunette, Shy's Hill, and...
Neighbors voice frustrations with re-zoning for Rutledge Hill mixed-use property
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Re-zoning plans for three mixed-use towers and a public park have already cleared major hurdles with only one to go. If approved, it could be built on the corner of Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. One person at most recent Metro City Council meeting said...
Tennessee's AG addresses Ticketmaster's effort to give Taylor Swift fans second chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Attorney General weighed in on Wednesday on Ticketmaster providing fans with a second chance to get tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour after presale tickets debacle. This is not the first time AG Jonathan Skrmetti has expressed concerns about how Ticketmaster handled the...
