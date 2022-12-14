ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is charged with carjacking and removing a 4-year-old from a vehicle outside an Antioch strip mall on Tuesday afternoon. Metro Police report that the car was left alone and running when the 14-year-old suspect approached it and removed the child, leaving them on the sidewalk. The kid was not physically harmed at all during the carjacking.

