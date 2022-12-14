ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Lakers Have Reportedly Inquired About Significant Trade

Sitting at 11-16 through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of shooting, defense and somebody that can create for themselves outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And according to TNT's Chris Haynes, they could be looking to bring back a...
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Accused Of Tampering By Fellow NBA Players

Kyle Kuzma set himself up for that one. Kyle Kuzma is having a great season with the Washington Wizards right now. He is having a nice career resurgence, and overall, the Wizards could not be happier. However, as we reported earlier today, there seems to be quite a bit of buzz around Kuzma.
FanSided

Best Prop Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Chicago Bears in Week 15

There isn’t much need for buildup or a hype machine. It’s time to get down to business. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Soldier Field, the sight of both fond memories (the double-doink) and bad ones (The Fog Bowl). Despite the frequency with which we’ve discussed the Dallas Cowboys, they aren’t the opponent this week. The Chicago Bears own that distinction.
FanSided

Opinion: Cathy Engelbert is holding the WNBA back

Cathy Engelbert is a very successful businesswoman. Her business-minded approach has not always been what’s best for the WNBA, though. When Cathy Engelbert took over as WNBA commissioner in 2019, there was a tremendous amount of optimism around the hire. Engelbert left her position as CEO of Deloitte, one of the largest firms in the world, to become the first commissioner in league history (previous WNBA leaders held the title of president). Securing Deloitte’s first female CEO as the first commissioner of the league was a huge win.
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
FanSided

FanSided

