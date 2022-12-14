Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:03 a.m. EST
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine’s capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war as Russia’s invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country. Strikes were reported in at least four cities Friday and there were widespread emergency power outages. The barrage targeted critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia. The head of the country’s armed forces said they intercepted 60 of the 76 missiles launched. More than half of the missiles were directed at Kyiv. A strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih killed at least two people. And miners were trapped underground near that city and were being rescued.
4-star LSU target has made his decision
The Tigers — alongside the other finalists — will have to wait until Jordan Hall makes things official on Thursday, but the four-star defensive lineman from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, has reportedly made up his mind, according to On3′ Chad Simmons (subscription required). Hall —...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
NEW YORK (AP) — In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It’s made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Joaquina Kalukango, in paradise
NEW YORK (AP) — Joaquina Kalukango’s show-stopping performance in the Broadway musical “Paradise Square” and especially her heart-felt searing second act song “Let It Burn” routinely drew audiences to their feet, a triumph of the 2021-2022 season. Kalukango’s astonishing acting and vocal outpouring has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year alongside Stephanie Hsu, Sadie Sink, Tenoch Huerta, Iman Vellani and more. On film, she played Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King’s directorial debut, “One Night in Miami.” Kalukango also had a recurring role on the HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and appeared in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.”
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere
NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain. Her performance — combining deep hurt with a real skill with nunchucks while rocking sequin-lined eyes — has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Hsu was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she landed the film, calling it “the most honest handshake I could make with Hollywood.”
