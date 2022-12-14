Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its Class of 2023. According to committee member and former WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton, anyone can submit a nomination for the class. Nominees must have finished competing for two years before January 1,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South downs Weir: Patriot girls win second consecutive OVAC contest in as many nights
PARKERSBURG — Good looks. Bad karma. Parkersburg South’s offense executed for multiple shot attempts in the paint, but the shots didn’t want to fall — primarily in the first half — during its second consecutive night of hosting an OVAC opponent Wednesday at Rod Oldham Athletic Center.
WTAP
A part of Lowell history is used to welcome travelers
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Lowell has a new marker that potentially has historical significance to the village. In the beginning of November a grindstone was placed in a small park entering Lowell to mark the village. The stone can be seen heading Ohio 60 South from Beverly into Lowell or...
WTAP
Obituary: Bonar, William Lee
William Lee Bonar, 93, of Marietta, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1929, in Bellaire, OH, to the late Harry and Bertha Eberhard Bonar. Bill graduated from Bellaire High School, where he was an outstanding high school...
WTAP
Vienna park board votes to let the V.R.I.A. run all sports
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Vienna Board of Parks and Recreation voted to let the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association aka the VRIA run all sports and concessions in Vienna. Before this decision, sports in Vienna were under split leadership - that means some were run by...
WTAP
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the desire to be a leader, one Wood County Christian student is excelling in the classroom. Senior Twila Reed is student council President and is a National African American Recognition Program Scholar and National Indigenous Recognition Program Scholar. Twila Reed is a 4.0 student whose...
WTAP
Obituary: Lyons, Della May Kelley
Della May Kelley Lyons, 55, of Parkersburg, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born May 14, 1967, in Wood County, WV, daughter of the late William Franklin Kelley and Delores Jean Barr Kelley. Della briefly attended both Parkersburg and Parkersburg South High Schools. She earned a General Education...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening December 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, December 15th. Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center. Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art...
WTAP
Obituary: Flinn, Charles Robert “Bob”
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as a...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
WTAP
Donations will be collected at the annual paw-liday event Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People from the station will be outside starting at 8:30 am Friday to collect donations for several animal shelters around the Mid-Ohio Valley. We will be happy to collect anything from dog and cat food to toys and bones and even cleaning supplies. WTAP Sales Manager...
WTAP
Obituary: Roberts, Charles “Chuck” L.
Charles “Chuck” L. Roberts, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. Charles was born to parents Coy Ray Roberts and Vera Irene Frost Roberts on December 1, 1940. Charles graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 and was an employee of DuPont...
WTAP
Obituary: Amos, Mildred Evelyn
Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”
William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WTAP
WVDOT remembers victims of Silver Bridge tragedy
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is remembering the lives of the 46 people who died when the Silver Bridge collapsed 55 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967. The 2,200-foot bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia to Gallipolis, Ohio collapsed into the freezing waters...
WTAP
Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair
Maureen Adair Shutts of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, December 9th, 2022. Maureen was born December 8th, 1961, to the late Paul P. and Ottie M. (Patterson) Shutts of Belpre. She was a 1980 graduate of Belpre High School and attended The Ohio State...
Comments / 0