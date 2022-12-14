ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its Class of 2023. According to committee member and former WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton, anyone can submit a nomination for the class. Nominees must have finished competing for two years before January 1,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

A part of Lowell history is used to welcome travelers

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Lowell has a new marker that potentially has historical significance to the village. In the beginning of November a grindstone was placed in a small park entering Lowell to mark the village. The stone can be seen heading Ohio 60 South from Beverly into Lowell or...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bonar, William Lee

William Lee Bonar, 93, of Marietta, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1929, in Bellaire, OH, to the late Harry and Bertha Eberhard Bonar. Bill graduated from Bellaire High School, where he was an outstanding high school...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Vienna park board votes to let the V.R.I.A. run all sports

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Vienna Board of Parks and Recreation voted to let the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association aka the VRIA run all sports and concessions in Vienna. Before this decision, sports in Vienna were under split leadership - that means some were run by...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the desire to be a leader, one Wood County Christian student is excelling in the classroom. Senior Twila Reed is student council President and is a National African American Recognition Program Scholar and National Indigenous Recognition Program Scholar. Twila Reed is a 4.0 student whose...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lyons, Della May Kelley

Della May Kelley Lyons, 55, of Parkersburg, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born May 14, 1967, in Wood County, WV, daughter of the late William Franklin Kelley and Delores Jean Barr Kelley. Della briefly attended both Parkersburg and Parkersburg South High Schools. She earned a General Education...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Flinn, Charles Robert “Bob”

Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as a...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Donations will be collected at the annual paw-liday event Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People from the station will be outside starting at 8:30 am Friday to collect donations for several animal shelters around the Mid-Ohio Valley. We will be happy to collect anything from dog and cat food to toys and bones and even cleaning supplies. WTAP Sales Manager...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Roberts, Charles “Chuck” L.

Charles “Chuck” L. Roberts, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. Charles was born to parents Coy Ray Roberts and Vera Irene Frost Roberts on December 1, 1940. Charles graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 and was an employee of DuPont...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Amos, Mildred Evelyn

Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
ROCKPORT, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”

William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

WVDOT remembers victims of Silver Bridge tragedy

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is remembering the lives of the 46 people who died when the Silver Bridge collapsed 55 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967. The 2,200-foot bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia to Gallipolis, Ohio collapsed into the freezing waters...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Maureen Adair Shutts of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, December 9th, 2022. Maureen was born December 8th, 1961, to the late Paul P. and Ottie M. (Patterson) Shutts of Belpre. She was a 1980 graduate of Belpre High School and attended The Ohio State...
BELPRE, OH

