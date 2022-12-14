Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Man accused of kidnapping man, robbing him at knife point in Boardman
A Youngstown man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a man, robbing him at knife point and tying him up in his vehicle. Police say on December 3, the victim had stopped at a Walgreens at around 9:00 p.m. when he ran into the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Timothy Miller.
Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley
A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
Charges refiled against suspect in murder of Rowan Sweeney
Charges have been refiled for one of the three suspects in the murder of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Charges against Brandon Crump, who was a minor when he was charged as an adult with Aggravated Murder and Attempted Murder. However, because a new Ohio law was not in effect at the...
Warren woman accused of punching, kicking EMTs and case worker
A Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after she allegedly assaulted two members of an ambulance crew and a case worker. Michelle Perry, 41, was arrested Monday on three counts of assault for confrontation that happened on November 28 at Perry’s Southern Blvd. NW apartment.’. According...
Grove City teen accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Police in Grove City say they have charged a sixteen-year-old local boy accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The teen faces charges in juvenile court including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. Police say alleged crime occurred in 2019 on Uber Way in Grove City but was not reported...
Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light
A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
Columbus Police release video of fatal shooting of Girard man, looking for other suspects
Columbus Police have released security camera video from the Sheetz gas station where a Girard man was shot and killed in October. The video shows a suspect exiting a white SUV and firing shots near a gas pump and getting back into the vehicle. From there, multiple individuals rush at the SUV with one firing more shots and getting into the vehicle before driving off.
Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect
A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
Warren 'Serial Rapist' found guilty on all counts
A Warren man labeled by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" who is already serving a life prison sentence was found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation Wednesday. The trial of 64-year-old David Honzu got underway in the courtroom of Trumbull County Common...
Three in custody after police pursuit through Youngstown, Liberty Township
Three suspects are in custody after a police chase that led officers through Youngstown and Liberty Township. Police sources tell 21 News these suspects were persons of interest to Liberty Police as they were allegedly involved in area thefts. Police say officers spotted the vehicle that is suspected to be...
Sebring man arrested after leading police on dangerous chase through Smith Township
A Sebring man has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous chase through Smith Township Thursday night. Police say shortly before 9:30 p.m., they observed a black Chevy Cruze run a stop sign on SR-165 at the Beloit Snodes Road intersection. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but...
Grand Jury indicts Newton Falls man for child endangering
A grand jury has found enough evidence to indict a Newton Falls man for domestic violence and two counts of child endangering. A warrant was issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Kyle McElravy, who was indicted Thursday by the Trumbull County Grand Jury. According to the criminal complaint, McElravy was...
Niles police release bodycam video from stolen truck chase
The Niles police department released the bodycam footage from the dangerous stolen vehicle police chase on December 8th. It started around 4:30 a.m. when Niles police started chasing a Ford F550, reportedly stolen from Trumbull Metal Inc. a few days earlier. Multiple times during the chase, the suspect put the...
Family of Youngstown homicide victim raising reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim is expected to announce on Thursday an increase in the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police...
Former NEOCC guard from Canfield pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has pleaded guilty to charges filed for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for bribery payments. Last month, Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, was charged with providing narcotics, marijuana, and tobacco to inmates and...
East Liverpool Jan. 6th suspect wants trial moved here and words banned in court
An East Liverpool man indicted on ten charges for allegedly attacking police during the January 6, 2021, confrontation at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to dismiss one of those charges and wants his trial moved to a federal court Northern Ohio. In addition, a motion filed by the...
Southington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Another Valley resident has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot as protestors tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joseph Biden as President. Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after the FBI identified him as the January 6th protestor who allegedly grabbed a baton from a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to keep demonstrators out of the Capitol.
Retired Mahoning County Prosecutor recognized by statewide organization
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association has named Paul Gains as “Prosecutor of the Year”. Gains, 71, who recently retired after serving as Mahoning County Prosecutor for 25 years, received the honor at the association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes awardees for exceptional representation for the people of...
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
