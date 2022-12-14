ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Bear Cub in Alaska tests positive for Avian Influenza

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in a brown bear cub on Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is the first time HPAI has ever been detected in a brown bear. A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear, a cub of the year,...
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department

With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
The latest ferry cancellation

Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
Juneau teachers union declares impasse in contract negotiations with district

The Juneau teachers union has declared an impasse in its negotiations over a new contract with the school district. Discussions will continue in the coming months with the help of a federal mediator. The district’s initial proposal included a pay increase similar to the union’s. But the district also proposed...
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast

In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
