Advisory: Emergency vehicle procession to escort remains of Nome officer killed by muskox
On Wednesday, at about 3:30 pm, there will be an emergency vehicle procession to honor fallen Alaska Department of Public Safety Court Services Officer Curtis Worland as his remains are escorted from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. CSO Worland was...
kinyradio.com
Brown Bear Cub in Alaska tests positive for Avian Influenza
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in a brown bear cub on Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is the first time HPAI has ever been detected in a brown bear. A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear, a cub of the year,...
ktoo.org
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department
With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
ktoo.org
Juneau teachers union declares impasse in contract negotiations with district
The Juneau teachers union has declared an impasse in its negotiations over a new contract with the school district. Discussions will continue in the coming months with the help of a federal mediator. The district’s initial proposal included a pay increase similar to the union’s. But the district also proposed...
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
ktoo.org
Juneau kindergartners play paper violins as part of music and Lingít language program
In the gymnasium at Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley Elementary School on Friday, dozens of kids sang a song in Lingít at the top of their lungs. The song is about living through all four seasons as a tree, growing and losing leaves. The...
