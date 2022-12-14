Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets

Read full article on original website
City shuts down plans for Chick-fil-A on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has shut down plans to build a Chick-fil-A on the South Hill. The plan was for the restaurant to be built in place of the South Hill Grill on 29th and Regal. In a letter sent to Chick-fil-A, the city says the restaurant is asking to build way too many parking stalls. The...
KXLY
Watch your step! Freezing fog will make sidewalks and streets icy! – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense freezing fog and snow flurries for Friday morning. In addition, we are also closely tracking an arctic front that will impact much of the country starting the second half of the weekend, however, tremendous uncertainty in the computer models is making it difficult to pinpoint how severely it will affect the Inland Northwest.
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren't showing up ahead of holidays
Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind.
FOX 28 Spokane
Emergency crews on scene of auto vs. pedestrian crash near Thor and Euclid street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer has confirmed an auto vs. pedestrian crash near Thor and Euclid street. Emergency crews are on scene. Two pedestrians were hit. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Medication arriving late amidst mail delays in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mail deliveries continue to be backlogged as we head deeper into the holiday season. “We go five to six days without getting mail,” said Pam Marlow, a 31-year resident of Spokane Valley. “I’m on my sixth day right now of not getting mail.” Bills, paychecks, and medication are arriving late to many residents in Spokane Valley....
Crash at WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Your commute back from work may take a bit longer Tuesday night. WSDOT says a multi-vehicle crash was blocking the left two lanes of WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane. The crash has since been cleared. WSDOT said to expect long delays in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
KHQ Right Now
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. – Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Downtown Spokane winter attractions changing hours during holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of downtown Spokane’s favorite winter attractions will have different hours starting on December 17. Starting on Saturday and running through January 2, the Looff Carrousel, Numerica Skate Ribbon and Numerica Skyride will have different hours to accommodate winter breaks and the holidays. Here is what the hours will be starting on Saturday: Looff Carrousel Monday-Thursday, 10...
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Spokane mayor says shelter beds ready, homeless campers need to come out of the cold
(The Center Square) – One year ago, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, the city council majority was upset about not having enough shelter space to get homeless people out of frigid winter weather. She wondered why, with great strides have been made to provide more than 1,000 shelter beds, the same councilors now seem to be fighting to keep residents of Camp Hope outdoors for an indefinite period of time.
Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
East Central businesses frustrated with Camp Hope restraining order, hopeful for lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. – 377 people are still living at Camp Hope, and most will likely be there through the end of the year. The East Central neighborhood is not happy about this. Camp Hope is surrounded by neighbors and businesses, many of whom are frustrated with how the camp is being dealt with. “‘Can I park my vehicle behind your...
