Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets

(The Center Square) – One year ago, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, the city council majority was upset about not having enough shelter space to get homeless people out of frigid winter weather. She wondered why, with great strides have been made to provide more than 1,000 shelter beds, the same councilors now seem to be fighting to keep residents of Camp Hope outdoors for an indefinite period of time.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO