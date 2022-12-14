ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation ‘As Good’ As Astros, Mariners

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is already excited to get back to spring training next year, given the moves that have been made this offseason. The Rangers hope the signings of Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, the trade for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martín Pérez will give the Rangers a significant upgrade when it comes to their starting rotation.
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Prepared New Mets RP David Robertson For Success

After two stints in the Bronx, David Robertson is ready to pitch in a different borough. The veteran reliever recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets. Robertson figures to be Edwin Díaz’s set-up man in Queens after a resurgent 2022 season with the Cubs and Phillies.
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets Showing Interest in These 2 Bats

The Mets might not be done adding to their offense. According to The Athletic, the Mets have shown interest in J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto. As the report went on to reveal, people familiar with Mets owner Steve Cohen's thinking believe he thinks his team needs more offense. The Mets...
Tri-City Herald

NBA Trade Talk: Which Team Will Make a Big Move?

On the latest Crossover podcast, Howard Beck welcomes Jake Fischer, senior NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports, to discuss the unofficial opening of NBA trade season. Could this season’s weird parity stifle the market?. Howard Beck: You and I just named like all of the likely suspects, right? Jae Crowder,...

