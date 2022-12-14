ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Dawson Springs gets grand slam donation to rebuild ballpark

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5SYw_0jhjq2j900

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — As rebuilding efforts continue after last year’s devastating tornado, the Dawson Springs community is receiving a little extra help from two well known brands.

Through Independence Bank’s “Horses of Hope” project, Casey’s and Gatorade donated $100,000 to help the city.

Tornado survivor still in search of help

Thanks to the donation, the community will be able to rebuild the baseball and softball fields across from the Casey’s convenience store. Organizers held a check presentation earlier Tuesday.

“It’s awesome. You know, the ballfields mean a lot to me because the kids don’t have anything to do,” says Kent Mills of Independence Bank. “And athletics, I think a lot of leaders you see in the community have been involved in athletics.”

City leaders agree that this donation will help kids stay more active and give them more opportunities to play outside.

Rebuilding from tragedy one year after destructive tornado

“Some people lost their homes, their cars and everything and haven’t been able to replace all of that,” explains Tammy Workman, Park Board Chairman. “And for them, these kids haven’t played on a playground in a year. So, I can’t imagine a child not getting to play on a playground for a year.”

Students from Dawson Springs also painted a horse sculpture earlier this year, which was auctioned off to raise money for the ballfields. The two fields are expected to be completed in March 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday.  Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Angel Mounds Historic site to undergo $6.5 Million transformation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville is scheduled to begin a two-year, $6.5 million transformation between now and October 2024. State officials say the goal of this renovation is to better share the story of the Native American people of both the past and present. The state of Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Holiday artwork shown off by EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — North and Central High School students got imaginative as they sculpted, painted and created holiday themed art for their classes. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation proudly shared what their students were capable of in a social media post. “The EVSC is certainly full of incredibly talented fine arts students,” part of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County HS celebrates success with Spirit Walk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two teams, one school and a giant celebration later, Daviess County High School is recognizing their students’ talents. The school threw a “Spirit Walk” Wednesday afternoon, marking the accomplishments of their Cheer and Dance teams. Both groups saw success and earned awards at state competitions over the weekend. Daviess County Cheerleading […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project

Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Hopkins United’ brings county rivals together

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two schools with a strong rivalry are putting aside their differences in an act of unity. Hopkins Central and Madisonville North Hopkins basketball teams came together to remember all that was lost during last year’s deadly tornado. At Tuesday night’s game, the student section was full of classmates wearing “Hopkins […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
beckersdental.com

Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion

A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
LIVERMORE, KY
hancockclarion.com

Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth receives Life Saving Award

The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association awarded Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth with a Life Saving Award at their annual conference and dinner in Owensboro on Thursday evening, December 8th. “They gave me an award for helping Mr. (Lin) Buchanan in his time of need. I was glad to help him, but there were other people there who helped him too,” Sheriff Bozarth said. “It wasn’t a one-person event.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Martin County commercial turkey farm depopulated

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the farm was located in Daviess County. Since then, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health has issued a corrected press release saying the farm was in Martin County, and that a second flock in Daviess County has not been identified. A corrected version of the story […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivor still in search of help

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy