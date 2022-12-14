ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

School board says state slow to respond after claims that district policies are 'out of compliance'

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngpFV_0jhjprBO00

TAMPA, Fla — At Tuesday night's Hillsborough County School Board meeting, we learned a lot about where the district stands when it comes to state compliance.

One hotly debated topic was the current sex education curriculum—which a magistrate scrutinized at a November 17 meeting after parent complaints.

Ultimately, the magistrate recommended that the district keep its sex ed curriculum the way it is, which led some to speak out in support.

"Sex and reproductive education should not be political, it's necessary to keep our kids safe, healthy, and responsible," said one parent.

But Tuesday, others claimed that the curriculum violates state rules and needs to be changed.

"I know what would stop the spread of STIs, and that would be an abstinence-based curriculum," said a parent.

The school board will have a final vote on the issue at an upcoming meeting.

It was also revealed Tuesday that the state department of education has flagged at least two district policies for being out of compliance with the "Parents' Bill of Rights."

This includes the district's "Racial Equity" policy and an "LGBTQ Resource and Support Guide" for staff.

The district superintendent, Addison Davis, said they've been trying since late October to get some clarity on why these policies are out of compliance—and only recently got a response. It's a revelation that came much to the frustration of some board members, like Jessica Vaughn.

"I think we need to keep that in the conversation that as aggressive as we are to try to stay in compliance and keep our policies updated, the legislation that's coming out—whether it's rules from the department of education or whether it's coming from our legislation—hasn't been explicitly clear in their expectations and exactly what that means," she said.

In this case, the school board will be holding a workshop on January 17, 2023, to work to get those policies into compliance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough pushes public meetings for school boundary changes to January

A series of community meetings that were anticipated this week to discuss new attendance boundaries for Hillsborough County public schools will not happen until January. Superintendent Addison Davis had announced the meetings in a presentation to the school board on Nov. 1. They mark the last stages of outreach before a consulting firm presents its recommendations to the board concerning how to even out enrollment, in part by closing some schools that are half to a third empty.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

School board approves hurricane makeup day

December 13, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools (PCS) will open Monday, March 20, 2023, to account for missing a day due to Hurricane Nicole. The school board unanimously decided Tuesday morning to utilize the "non-student" day following Spring Break. District officials closed schools Nov. 10 due to the storm, and the lost day put PCS below the state’s minimum instructional requirements. Hurricane Ian caused county schools to close for four days in September, but the release stated the district does not need to make up that lost time.
Bay News 9

Nursing shortage projected to get worse

TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America

CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief

TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Several city board seats remain vacant

December 13, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials still seek residents to fill several board and committee vacancies. Two openings are available on the Code Enforcement Board, which conducts hearings related to enforcing city codes and ordinances. The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, responsible for reviewing new incentive strategies and implementing established initiatives, needs three volunteers. Additionally, the Citizens Advisory Committee, Civil Services Board and Community Planning and Preservation Committee each need two new members. To apply, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Center Square

Florida ag commissioner wants to ban land sales to foreign entitities

(The Center Square) – Florida's new Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson wants to restrict the sale of The Sunshine State's farmland to foreign countries after increasing concerns about what foreign buyers – namely Chinese companies closely affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – are doing with the agricultural land once they purchase it. Food costs and supply are becoming a point of contention for Floridians and Americans as a whole, and there is worry that the continuation of farmland sales to foreign entities could...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Using Less Water Could Help You Get a Better Landscape

Using less water may help you get a better landscape! We're learning why from Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. She tells us inefficient or excessive irrigation can harm the landscape and the environment. She...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy