ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bU88t_0jhjpgid00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.

Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.

The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game this season.

“Our defense has been bad on the road,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “For whatever reason, the splits are dramatic. Our defense is good at home and bad on the road.”

Looking to bounce back from a Sunday night loss at Houston in which they were held to 92 points – their second-lowest total in a game this season – the Bucks made 45 of 82 shots (54.9%).

Portis scored six points and grabbed a pair of rebounds during his first three minutes on the floor, sparking a 16-6 run that helped the Bucks take a 38-27 lead after one quarter.

“Offensively, we needed to find somebody and he really stepped up,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It helped set the tone for our big guys on both ends of the court.”

The Warriors trailed 64-52 at the break. Golden State stayed close by making 11 3s in the opening half, and hit 20 of 50 3-point tries in the game.

An 8-2 run to open the second half helped Milwaukee create some separation. Khris Middleton pushed the Bucks’ lead to 21 with a 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the quarter.

“It’s fun to play in games like that,” Portis said. “It’s fun to go out there and compete against the best.”

FAN EJECTED

A fan was ejected following a complaint by Warriors star Draymond Green, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said.

“I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here.

“You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you,” Green said.

“Under the referee’s discretion, we are investigating the situation and we are conferring with the NBA,” the Bucks said in a statement.

GIANNIS’ MANY MINUTES

Antetokounmpo was in the game for 29 minutes and has now played 22,113 minutes in a Bucks uniform, more than any other player in franchise history. He passed Bob Dandridge, who had 22,094.

“Playing the most minutes in a Bucks jersey ever, that’s huge,” Antetokounmpo said. “It doesn’t matter what you’ve done, when you feel like you’ve contributed to a team, to the history of this team, it’s an honor. It’s a great accomplishment.”

The 28-year-old also holds the all-time franchise mark in points, blocks, free throws and triple-doubles while ranking second in field goals, assists and rebounds and third in games played, steals and free throw percentage.

TIP-INS

Warriors: With the game out of hand and the Warriors set to play again Wednesday night, Kerr cleared his bench early in the fourth quarter. That allowed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to get some playing time in the city where he was a prep standout and spent one season at UW-Milwaukee before going to Golden State with the 28th pick in last summer’s draft. Baldwin scored six points on a pair of 3s.

Bucks: Middleton was back in Milwaukee’s starting lineup after being held to just six minutes Sunday at Houston because of an ankle injury. ... The Bucks were without point guard Jrue Holiday, who was unavailable because of a non-COVID illness. Milwaukee got Wesley Matthews back from the league’s Health and Safety protocols earlier in the day.

Warriors: Play Wednesday at Indiana.

Bucks: Play at Memphis on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status. Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that had him in the NBA’s MVP conversation — was injured in the first half of the Lakers’ win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Odom scores 18 in Howard's 66-54 win over Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Shy Odom scored 18 points as Howard beat Harvard 66-54 on Sunday. Odom shot 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Bison (6-8). Jelani Williams added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Chris Ledlum finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (7-4). Evan Nelson added 11 points and four assists for Harvard. ___
The Associated Press

Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematically alive in the anemic NFC South — a division in which every team entered Week 15 with a losing record. Atlanta (5-9) was down by just a field goal and threating to score with less than three minutes remaining when Ridder hit Drake London over the middle for first-down yardage on fourth-and-5. But safety Justin Evans punched the ball from London’s grasp, and cornerback Bradley Robey snagged it out of the air to give New Orleans the ball on its own 39.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Carr helps No. 7 Texas beat Stanford 72-62

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford 72-62 on Sunday. Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay, and he later ended their long shooting drought at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

No. 9 UConn wins without Auriemma, topping Florida St 85-77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chris Dailey remained perfect filling in for Geno Auriemma as the head coach of UConn. Dailey has won all 14 of the games that the Hall of Fame coach has missed in his 37-year career, including Sunday’s 85-77 victory over Florida State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. The school said a few minutes before tip that Auriemma wasn’t feeling well in the morning shootaround and would be out for the game. Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 26 points and Lou Lopez Senechal added 23.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

Woods and son hobble to a 59 and are 2 back of Team Thomas

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren’t about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it. The partnership Woods referred to as “Team Ice Bath” because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas. Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship. “They rubbed it in our face over Christmas dinner. They are in a great position to possibly do it again on Christmas dinner,” Woods said. “But we are going to have a little something to say about that.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was carted off the field with a neck injury after he got hurt on the team’s first drive Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was ruled out for the rest of the game. The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by much of his team as he was loaded on to the cart. Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown also got hurt on the first drive. The team said he was in the concussion protocol, and he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Auriemma misses UConn's game against Florida State

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma missed No. 9 UConn’s game against Florida State on Sunday as he wasn’t feeling well after the team’s shootaround earlier in the day. Associate head coach Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Famer. She’s gone 13-0 filling in for Auriemma in games he’s missed over the years. It’s been an emotional week for the 68-year-old Auriemma. His mom passed away on Dec. 8 and the funeral was earlier this week. Marsiella Auriemma was 91 years old. Auriemma has gone 1,156-152 in his 37 years at UConn and won 11 national championships.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy