Bakersfield, CA

Anti-vax teacher elected to serve on the same county board that fired her

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adamant anti-vaxxer has scored a huge win in the court of public opinion and received her vindication.

The Kern County Board of Education swore in its new trustees. One of them was a teacher in Tehachapi for 20 years but she was fired just a few months ago but now she’ll be serving on the same board that ended her teaching career.

Lori Cisneros was a teacher at Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi until she was put on unpaid leave for six months because she refused to get the COVID vaccine.

“I invoked my religious exemption,” Cisneros said. “Personally I had a conviction to not participate in the vaccine or the testing.”

She was fired in May, just a few months after our first story aired but now she’s back but in a position, she never thought she’d be in. She won the seventh district race for the Kern County Board of Education.

“I never thought in a million years I would be doing this. I don’t like politics but I knew there was a problem in the school district and in the system especially based on what happened to me,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros says that being fired ruined her teaching career. After she was fired, she became a private tutor until her family encouraged her to run for office.

“Mary Barlow fired me and I’m going to serve right next to her on this board. I look at it as actually a blessing in disguise,” Cisneros said. “This opportunity would not have been open to me if I wasn’t fired.”

Cisneros ran against the incumbent Ernest Bell Jr. She won with almost 60 percent of the votes. While Bell Jr. got about 40 percent.

The seventh district on the board represents areas that include the Tehachapi Unified School District and about half a dozen more school districts.

“We did it,” Cisneros said. “We actually did it and we did it on our own and we didn’t need any big wig person to help us win this.”

Lori Cisneros said moving forward she wants to put in the same drive and determination she had when trying to save her job into representing people in her district.

We reached out to Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow for comment but we did not get an answer as of news time.

Comments / 12

Joyce CRONK
2d ago

Congratulations Lori! 🎊 👏 And a HUGE Congratulations to Tehachapi as well! You are the best thing that could have happened to these parents and students! I would have voted for you if possible. Bakersfield parents will be closely watching this board. Thank You for running, and Thank God you won! 🙏

