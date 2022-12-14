ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
wvxu.org

Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going

A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds

People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
spectrumnews1.com

Teacher helps boost student success with hair styling

NEWPORT, Ky. — Stephanie Abney has been a teacher in Newport almost seven years. She’s a 4th grade science teacher at Newport Intermediate School. Abney also helps students with their hair in the morning through the Hair Club. Abney said the idea stemmed from wanting to ensure better...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges

CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy