Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
wvxu.org
CPS Board says it will protect LGBTQ+ students despite State Board decision
At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, every member of the Cincinnati Public School Board voted to pass a resolution to continue to protect the rights of gay and transgender students. The resolution was in response to the passage of the Ohio State Board of Education's controversial resolution that supports...
Fox 19
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An elementary student poked themself with a syringe they found during recess, according to Cincinnati Public Schools officials. Two Carson Elementary School students found the syringe on school grounds Tuesday, which resulted in one student poking themselves, CPS said in a statement. Parents and school leadership were...
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going
A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
WKRC
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
'We accept all donations': Career Closet at Cincinnati State needs your help
The closet helps students who may need a little boost ahead of that first job interview without having to break the bank.
Cincinnati Herald
Local woman’s vision for housing for teen parent families coming to life in North Avondale
Teen parent families win as a $1M Development Project for teen parents becomes a reality in North Avondale. Rosemary’s Babies Co. has officially purchased Rupel House, a 6,400 sq. foot North Avondale mansion to be transformed into a premier multi-use facility for teen parent families, to be named Holloway House & Resource Center.
wvxu.org
Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds
People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
spectrumnews1.com
Teacher helps boost student success with hair styling
NEWPORT, Ky. — Stephanie Abney has been a teacher in Newport almost seven years. She’s a 4th grade science teacher at Newport Intermediate School. Abney also helps students with their hair in the morning through the Hair Club. Abney said the idea stemmed from wanting to ensure better...
spectrumnews1.com
Nursing student who received lifesaving transplant not taking his 'second chance' for granted
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky nursing student is celebrating nine years of his second chance at life. That’s thanks to a decision made by a person he’ll never know. Now he’s hoping to inspire others to save more lives and do so himself, like the...
City submits new consent decree for hiring, retaining diverse police population
After a court ruled CPDcould no longer enforce its 1981 consent decree that required a certain percentage of new hires be Black or female officers, the city has submitted a new decree.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges
CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
wvxu.org
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman helping others feel whole again after life-changing surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is helping women feel complete after undergoing life-changing surgery. Each year, 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the CDC. About 40 percent of those women undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery that removes breast tissue to treat or prevent breast cancer.
WLWT 5
New center in Walnut Hills giving parents a work space with on-site child care
CINCINNATI — More and more people are getting out of the house and back into an office space to work, but the rate of missed days due to the lack of childcare has reached an all-time high this year. To help parents out, a new center is now open...
New manufacturing facility to bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill
Emerge Manufacturing CEO Cynthia Booth purchased the site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue from The Port earlier in the year.
Fox 19
First case of Legionnaires disease reported at Western Hills Retirement Village
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s first case of Legionnaire’s disease was confirmed at a retirement village in Western Hills, according to the Hamilton County Department of Public Health. Managers at the Western Hills Retirement Village say they worked closely with public health officials to determine the source of contamination...
Hamilton County Commission votes to increase Cincinnati utility rates
Commissioner Alicia Reece was the lone vote against the 3% rate increase in the 2023 Metropolitan Sewer District budget.
